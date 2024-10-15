Few names in the action movie world have more pull than Jason Statham, and his unlikely team-up with a House of the Dragon star is the perfect, concise stream for an evening movie night. Statham stars alongside Paddy Considine in Blitz, the 2011 crime thriller that's streaming on Peacock and all the major free streaming services, including Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto. The film follows a tough cop who is dispatched to hunt down a serial killer that has been murdering police officers. In addition to Statham and Considine, the film also stars Aidan Gillen, Zawe Ashton, and Luke Evans, and currently sits at a 48% score from critics and a 36% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Nathan Parker wrote the screenplay for Blitz, which is based on the novel of the same name by Ken Bruen. Parker most recently penned the script for Slingshot, the space sci-fi thriller toplined by Casey Affleck which also stars Laurence Fishburne and Tomer Capone. Parker also made his screenwriting debut in 2009 on another space sci-fi epic, Moon, which stars Sam Rockwell and was written and directed by Duncan Jones. Elliot Lester directed Blitz, and it is still considered among his most famous works to this day, along with Aftermath, the 2017 mystery thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Scoot McNairy. Lester is also famous for directing Nightingale, the 2014 unrated crime drama flick starring David Oyelowo which is currently streaming on Max. Lester most recently directed Game of Thrones veteran Peter Dinklage in The Thicket, the Western crime thriller also featuring Leslie Grace.

Jason Statham Has Streaming Hits on Every Platform

If you're subscribed to several streaming services, the chances are that a Jason Statham action hit isn't far out of reach. For those who prefer Netflix, Statham leads The Mechanic, which premiered on the platform at the start of the month and made a quick run into the top 10. Statham also toplined The Beekeeper, which was directed by David Ayer and has been in the Prime Video top 10 for the majority of 2024. If you don't want to stray too far from Peacock, check out Statham in Transporter 3, where he features alongside Prison Break veteran Robert Knepper.

Blitz stars Jason Statham and Paddy Considine, and was written by Nathan Parker and directed by Elliot Lester.

