Most stories about World War II take place in Germany, but the upcoming film Blitz, starring Saoirse Ronan, will center on a group of London natives. The title is taken from the historical event nicknamed "The Blitz", which was a German bombing campaign in 1940 and 1941. It was given this name because of the German word Blitzkrieg, meaning "lightning war". These ongoing air attacks targeted centers of industry, ports, and cities to demoralize the people and convince the British to surrender. In an attempt to protect its citizens, the British government implemented blackouts and lockdowns and even went to the extent of evacuating people from the city. Unfortunately, these measures could not protect everyone, and up to 43,000 civilians were killed and up to 139,000 injured. Despite Germany's attempt to cause the British to lose heart, these attacks strengthened their determination to defeat the Nazis. Everyone knows the end of the story where the bad guys lose and the good guys win, but guessing the ending is not the point of this film. What's more important here is to show the events of history and how strong, determined, and hopeful the human race can be.

As you're reading this, you probably think this all sounds very intense, so imagine how it would feel to watch it on the screen. The Blitz is a very important period of history and one of the most impactful ways to educate people about the past is to give them characters they care about within the context of a historical event. We certainly don't remember the dry facts from our history books, but we do remember powerful films such as Saving Private Ryan, Cry Freedom, and Pearl Harbor. Will Blitz be the next war movie to make it into history classes? Only time will tell. Until its release, you can read all the information we have collected about Blitz so far in this handy guide.

When and Where Is Blitz Being Released?

Blitz is an Apple original film, which means it will be released exclusively on Apple TV+. Before its release on the streaming platform, it is expected to head to theaters first. In our opinion, a war picture really should be viewed on the big screen because, with all the explosions and drama, it can prove to be more impactful that way. Blitz has already started production for a 2024 release.

Is There a Trailer for Blitz?

So far there is no trailer for Blitz, but we are looking forward to it coming out as it gets closer to its release date.

Who's In the Cast of Blitz?

Blitz boasts an ensemble cast, with Saoirse Ronan set to appear in a lead role. Ronan has been awarded a Golden Globe for her performance in Lady Bird and nominated for four Academy Awards and five British Academy Film Awards. Joining her will be actors Stephen Graham (Snatch), Kathy Burke (Elizabeth), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), CJ Beckford (Small Island), Benjamin Clementine (Dune), Mica Ricketts (As Dead as it Gets), Leigh Gill (Game of Thrones), Hayley Squires (Great Expectations), Sally Messham (Artemis Fowl), and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Additionally, singer-songwriter Paul Weller from the English band The Jam will be making his film debut in Blitz at age 64.

What Is the Plot of Blitz About?

While we don't know the exact details of the plot itself, we do know that Blitz takes place during World War II and centers around Londoners who are required to adjust to life with constant bombing attacks. The bravery and strength required of the British people during this time are very commendable, and we are looking forward to seeing how the film portrays life during this difficult time on the big screen. It is crazy to think that these historical events occurred not too long ago, with many people being alive today to remember them. Some people still carry the trauma of the bombings and their memories are living history. So we do hope that Blitz will honor the victims of one of the darkest times in human history.

Who's Making Blitz?

The film is produced by Apple Studios, New Regency Productions, Lammas Park, and Working Title Films, and written, produced, and directed by Steve McQueen. Now, when you hear Steve McQueen you may first think of the actor, but this Steve McQueen is the British director behind acclaimed films like 12 Years a Slave and Widows. McQueen wrote the screenplay for Blitz and is also directing and producing. It is especially exciting because McQueen has not directed a film since Widows in 2018. His best-know film, arguably, is 12 Years a Slave, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2014. McQueen will be producing the project through his company, Lammas Park, along with Tim Bevan (United 93) and Eric Fellner (Atonement) from Working Title Films. Other producers include Yariv Milchan (Ad Astra), Michael Schaefer (The Martian), and Arnon Milchan (12 Years a Slave) from New Regency. Additional producers are Anita Overland (Small Axe) and Adam Somner (War Horse). Yorick Le Saux (Little Women) is the cinematographer for the film.

As mentioned, Apple TV+ will be the distributor. Coming off the success of previous original films on their service, the platform seems to be moving forward with more original features, Blitz being just one of them. Its film CODA was the first film to be released on a streaming service that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2022.

Where Is Blitz Being Filmed?

Blitz is being filmed in the actual land where the story takes place, the United Kingdom. Principal photography kicked off in London in November 2022. Parts of the film were reportedly shot at Chatham Dockyard in Kent County, which was used to portray London at night. They were also reported filming on Roupell Street (near Waterloo Station), a location that has been used for multiple other productions as it maintains its historical flavor of the 19th century. Other reported locations include the River Thames in Wapping, East London, as well as Greenwich, London, and Hull.