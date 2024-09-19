The anticipation for Steve McQueen’s next historical drama is growing. Starring Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as a mother searching for her son during one of history's most tumultuous periods, Blitz has all eyes on it. The heart-wrenching drama has unveiled its first trailer and it is equal parts distressing and thrilling. The movie has done some rounds of film festivals and with the trailer, it's clear that Blitz is worth all the buzz surrounding it.

The trailer sees a young boy, George, walking alone in the underground tunnels as bombing rages on the surface. He’s found by a police officer as he’s barely navigating the war-torn city. Like many parents during WWII, George’s mom had tried to send him away to safety, but he never reached his destination. Upon knowing her child is missing, Geroge’s mother takes it upon herself to find him. The trailer will give fans all the chills. A lost child’s confusion is doubled down with the world collapsing around him as the audience and his mother both worry for his safety.

What Is ‘Blitz’ About?

Set in the backdrop of World War II, Blitz follows a nine-year-old George, who is evacuated to the countryside by his mother, Rita, to escape the bombings. When he goes missing, determined to return to his family, George embarks on a journey back home as his mother searches for him. While not much is known about the feature, the trailer shows the resilience of Londoners, who were living under constant attacks, as well as of George and his mother who will go to any length to reunite. How the story unfolds remains to be seen.

Along with Ronan as Rita and Elliot Heffernan as her son George, the movie also casts Leigh Gill as Mickey Davis, Harris Dickinson as Jack, Erin Kellyman as Doris, Stephen Graham as Albert, and Paul Weller as Gerald. Further rounding off the cast are Kathy Burke as Beryl, Benjamin Clementine as Ife, Mica Ricketts as Jess, CJ Beckford as Marcus, Alex Jennings as Victor Smythe, Joshua McGuire as Clive, Hayley Squires as Tilda, and Sally Messham as Agnes.

Blitz will make its North American premiere on October 10 at New York Film Festival followed by a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1 and will hit Apple TV+ on November 22. You can check out the new trailer above and get more details about the film with our guide here.