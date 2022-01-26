Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that they are developing a currently untitled survival game that will be set in a "whole new universe." Announced officially in a blog post, which acts more as a call to fill positions for the project rather than a formal announcement, Blizzard gives a first look at the upcoming title (see below).

The blog post is attempting to recruit for the positions of Environment Artist (Associate to Senior), Senior Character Artist, Technical Artist (FX Pipeline), VFX Artist (Associate to Senior), and Senior Concept Artist, Associate Level Designer, Level Designer, Lead Software Engineer (Engine), Senior Software Engineer (Audio), Senior Software Engineer (Server), and Senior Software Engineer (Tools). Of course, the real question for most gamers is: What is Blizzard cooking up?

"Blizzard is embarking on our next quest," said the post. "We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored." With positions still being filled and no formal announcement for the title being revealed, it is fair to assume that the game is still quite a ways off.

The blog post also comes with two pieces of artwork, one depicting what looks like a modern-day city with a passageway giving to a fantasy world with a floating castle in the distance as two people step through it. The other piece of artwork shows this interdimensional crossing from the other side, focusing on who is likely an inhabitant of this fantastical world. This character seems to be a hunter of some kind with an animal skull hood and is seen tracking a set of magic-infused tracks. She is looking up at a mirror of some nearby ruins, a mirror that gives way to a modern-day-looking city.

Blizzard Entertainment head Mike Ybarra took to Twitter shortly following the announcement, voicing his excitement for the upcoming project. "I’ve played many hours of this project with the team, and I’m incredibly excited about the team's vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality!" This survival game is not only the first announcement to come from Blizzard since the announcement of the company would be acquired by Microsoft in 2023, it is also the first new IP announced since 2014 with Overwatch.

The previous year has seen the company surrounded by controversy around ongoing lawsuits against the studio. The lawsuit was issued by the state of California for an alleged "frat-boy culture" that fostered widespread harassment, a toxic work environment, and discrimination, among numerous other things, which has caused multiple departures from the company. Recently, Call of Duty developer Raven Software's Quality Assurance department went on strike after numerous layoffs to the department from Activision-Blizzard. The department will be the first to unionize in a Triple-A studio stationed in the United States.

The untitled survival game has very few details available with no release date or window currently announced. The game is set to release on both consoles and PC. Check out the new artwork below:

