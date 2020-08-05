BlizzCon to Go Virtual in Early 2021

Like most other large in-person gatherings in 2020, Blizzard Entertainment chose to cancel its annual BlizzCon event earlier this year due to COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean the celebration of all things Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and Overwatch will just disappear. Instead, the company aims to go virtual, extending their in-place “virtual tickets” for those who couldn’t attend the con in-person in the past.

PC Gamer has the report from Blizzard’s recent quarterly earnings call in which the plans were teased for an early 2021 online event would make up for the missed BlizzCon 2020. Few details have been announced (and are probably still being worked out over the next few months) but the good news is that the celebration will continue, just in a somewhat different format than fans are used to. You can copy/paste that explainer onto just about every other in-person experience in 2020 and going forward, from movie theaters, to concerts, to fan conventions. Welcome to the new normal!

Here’s what Blizzard president J. Allen Brack had to say about the event during a Q&A session:

“We are planning on channeling the spirit of BlizzCon into a virtual event in the early part of next year. We’re really fortunate to have a passionate and engaged community that’s really looking forward to what we’re creating and what we’re working on. And we’re looking forward to sharing what the teams have been working on for that event.”

BlizzCon 2020 was originally supposed to take place in May of this year, so it remains to be seen if Blizzard will keep that May date for 2021 or give fans a little something extra a few months earlier. Blizzard is aiming to show off “a number of initiatives that are underway” that are more than just the “tentpole sequels” that fans are used to, so stay tuned. And keep an eye out for those new virtual tickets that are sure to become available in the months ahead.