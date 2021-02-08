BlizzCon 2021 is not only going down in history as the first-ever BlizzConline event, it'll also be celebrating history, 30 years of it! Founded 30 years ago today, Blizzard Entertainment has delivered some of the most iconic gaming experiences, memories, and continuing franchises to date (and no, that's not the press release talking.) To commemorate 30 years of Blizzard gaming, the company has just unveiled a first look at all-new anniversary-themed merch you'll be able to get your hands on during the upcoming BlizzCon 2021, starting February 19th.

Get a glimpse of what you're in store for during the free, all-online event by checking out the trailer below:

Wherever you are, whoever you are, your formal invitation to BlizzConline awaits. ✉️ Open it here: BlizzCon.comWatch BlizzConline for free February 19-20

(Okay, here's where the press release details kick in!)

"The new 30th Anniversary Collection includes a limited-edition pin, exclusive puzzle, art print, gaming desk mat, journal, lanyard and outerwear. Products are adorned with the 30th Anniversary logo and include heroes and scenes from Blizzard’s most iconic and beloved games."

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

"Blizzard VP of Global Consumer Products Matt Beecher said: 'We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate fans that have spent the last three decades with us than with a special collection that commemorates our shared journey.'"

"Fans can also dive into the worlds and lore of Hearthstone, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft with new literary releases coming later this year including: The Art of Hearthstone Volume IV: Year of the Raven, The Art of Overwatch Volume 2, World of Warcraft: Folk & Fairy Tales of Azeroth, World of Warcraft: Grimoire of the Shadowlands and Beyond, and World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook. These new titles will be available for pre-order via the Blizzard Gear Store starting February 19.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Also announced earlier this month, the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica brings to life one of Warcraft's most powerful artifacts. At over 15 inches in height (nearly 17 inches with stand), this premium collectible is perfect for any fans of Azeroth. The Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica brings to life one of Warcraft’s most powerful artifacts. Forged according to the Jailer's will, the Helm of Domination was to be the vessel of Death's influence on Azeroth. The Nathrezim imprisoned the spirit of the orc chieftain Ner'zhul within the helm, granting him command over a vast army of undead Scourge. The fallen Prince Arthas Menethil freed the Helm from the Frozen Throne, donning it to take up the mantle of the Lich King.

The Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica will be available exclusively on the Blizzard Gear Store starting February 19 @ 3 PM PT during BlizzConline. Visit here for more information on BlizzConline and Blizzard’s 30th anniversary.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has even more surprises in store, including a new World of Warcraft Purple Murloc Plush by Snap and additional event/franchise apparel. Be sure to tune into the show and check out the Blizzard Gear Store starting February 19!"

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

