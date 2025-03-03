I will defend screenlife movies (films presented through computer screens, a spin-off of the found footage subgenre) with my whole chest, and have no intention of stopping. Seen by many as a gimmick of our internet-obsessed age and modern filmmaking, screenlife movies are rarely given the respect they deserve. And that’s fair. There are some pretty bad ones out there. But the concept itself does not automatically mean a poorly made movie or one that does not entertain.

The crowning jewel of the subgenre is the one that kicked off the trend over a decade ago, the supernatural horror Unfriended from 2014. Combining the ever-present issue of cyberbullying with a vengeful spirit resulted in a genuinely suspenseful mystery and dread-inducing horror, full of terror, both very real, like compromising photos being posted of you and your less savory messages being exposed, and more otherworldly scares like becoming possessed and putting your hand in a blender. For people who prefer more grounded fare, 2018’s Searching is a thriller that chronicles the investigation into the disappearance of a teenager all through her desperate father’s computer screen.

Screenlife films are made for horror and thriller stories because they lend themselves to the endless dangers of the internet that, by now, we’re all too familiar with. Bloat doesn’t seem to understand that there are plenty of built-in dangers to mine from technology gone haywire and ignores the key component of screenlife movies: subtlety. Instead, it combines it with a ghost story that feels pulled out of the bombastic 2000s era of horror to bring showy sensibilities where they are the most ill-fitting.

'Bloat' Combines a Haunted Family Story With Japanese Folklore

Bloat is told through the computer screen, and sometimes, the phone screen, of military AI operator Jack Reynolds (Ben McKenzie). Like the start of nearly every screenlife movie, we’re shown through home videos the story of the central family on Jack’s computer. Jack and his wife, Hannah (Bojana Novakovic), have two sons and tragically lost their third child, a daughter named Ava, who was stillborn. Jack is struggling to move on, but through texts from his wife, we see his grief is holding him back from enjoying the family he still has. In an attempt to bring the family closer, Jack requests leave from the military and books a family holiday to Japan. However, at the last minute, Jack’s leave is canceled due to escalated warfare, so Hannah brings their two sons, young teen Steve (Malcolm Fuller), and 11-year-old Kyle (Sawyer Jones) on her own.

While Hannah is on FaceTime with Jack, Kyle nearly drowns in a lake but is luckily saved at the last minute. We see through the video call Kyle coughing back up dark green liquid. Throughout the following days, Hannah tells Jack of Kyle’s increasingly odd behavior, from a new obsession with eating cucumbers and collecting bugs, to aggressive tantrums and limited communication. From there, we watch Jack try to keep his family together from a distance while researching Japanese folklore, which leads him to believe that Kyle has been possessed by a malevolent spirit.

'Bloat' Doesn't Understand the Screenlife Format