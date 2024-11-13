You know a blockbuster movie when you see one, and sometimes, you know one without even seeing it. If a big-budget movie gets solid critical reviews and captures the public consciousness, especially if it’s around summer, then there’s a good chance it can count itself as a successful blockbuster. It’s not a genre necessarily, because critical and commercial success is needed, to some extent, for a movie to be a true blockbuster.

The following movies are all definable as blockbusters to some extent, but are assessed here more by their quality – and just how much escapist value they offer – than how profitable they were (though all were, at the very least, financially successful in one way or another). These are easily approachable films that all revel in being big, bombastic, and crowd-pleasing, and are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the untouchable.

25 'Avatar' (2009)

Director: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

As the highest-grossing movie of the 2000s, you do have to give credit to Avatar, even begrudgingly, if you happen to fall into the camp of people who weren’t thrilled by it. It’s one of numerous James Cameron films that satisfy the conditions of a blockbuster in every sense of the term, but, as some soon-to-be-mentioned titles will show, it’s not quite the director’s very best big movie.

Avatar takes some familiar sci-fi tropes in its story of nature vs. technology on an alien moon, following one man whose life is changed when he comes to appreciate a new way of life, fighting for an alien race humanity had previously mistreated. It’s perhaps by-the-numbers narratively, but the emotional beats still hit and the action thrills, all the while Avatar is undeniably gorgeous to look at (especially in its famed 3D format).

24 'Face/Off' (1997)

Director: John Woo

Image via Paramount Pictures

Standing out against the numerous blockbusters that have family-friendly (or at least teen-friendly) ratings, Face/Off is much gnarlier, with bloody violence and fairly gleeful profanity throughout. Matching the gonzo content is one of the wildest premises ever tackled within a big-budget Hollywood film, as the conflict here is between John Travolta and Nicolas Cage’s characters; two rival men on opposite sides of the law who swap faces and, thereby, lifestyles.

The movie saw John Woo bringing his Heroic Bloodshed sensibilities to Hollywood with grace and style, the budget being there to match the sorts of wild ideas found within Face/Off’s bizarre (yet gripping) screenplay. It’s a high-concept blockbuster that couldn’t go much higher conceptually, but the whole thing makes it work surprisingly well, and it’s an inevitable must-watch for fans of over-the-top 1990s action.

23 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Fox

While it didn’t travel off Earth in the same way Avatar did, Titanic was a similarly impressive achievement by James Cameron, and just as technically dazzling as his 2009 film. Titanic was a bit more of a traditional epic, taking place around a real-life historical tragedy but focusing on the doomed romance between two fictional people wrapped up in the central disaster.

Titanic is not at all shy about trying to appeal to as many people as possible, with it indulging in sweeping romance alongside delivering thrills and spectacle, and it balances being a romance film with a disaster movie surprisingly well. It’s also an understatement to call the film a monumental hit at the box office, so its significance as a historically important blockbuster is undeniable.

22 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski