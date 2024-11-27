Hollywood has been chasing the success of massive blockbuster films ever since Jaws and Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope ascended to the top of the box office charts in the 1970s. It is often suggested that this is the point in which the industry made a major shift that turned away from the “New Hollywood” movement that had begun a decade earlier with Bonnie and Clyde; instead of trying to bring to life bold artistic films from noted auteurs, Hollywood was chasing films that could be the next big franchise.

However, it is possible to make widely accessible films that still have nuanced sensibilities, and can shoehorn in ambition ideas. While audiences may have had their fill of superhero movies, many of the highest grossing films in recent years are far more filled with depth than they may have initially been perceived to be. Here are ten blockbusters that feel like arthouse movies.

10 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is unlike any other entry in the James Bond franchise, as it was the first and only installment to star George Lazenby, who replaced Sean Connery after his role in You Only Live Twice. Lazenby wasn’t interested in simply doing an impression of the same calm, collected espionage agent that Connery had already played; he instead gave a more vulnerable performance as a version of Bond who actually considers leaving MI6 and his duty altogether when he falls in love with the woman Tracy (Diana Rigg).

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is both a romantic and a deeply psychological neo-thriller, and contains some of the most visually spectacular moments in the franchise’s history. While Bond films were mixed on it at the time of its release, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is now accepted to be a classic.

9 ‘Batman’ (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Batman has a lot riding on it to succeed, as the superhero genre was considered to be dead after the disastrous reception to Superman IV: The Quest for Peace a few years earlier. Although the success of Tim Burton’s first comic book film inspired a new wave of superhero stories on the big screen, Batman was heavily inspired by noir cinema, as well as the German expressionist movement of the 1930s.

Batman frames its characters in a subversive way; although the audience knows every detail about the origin story of the Joker (Jack Nicholson), there are very few details given about Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton). Despite how strange it was, Batman became a big enough success that Burton was able to get even weirder with his sequel, Batman Returns, which emphasized its noir themes and featured more overt political commentary.

8 ‘Miami Vice’ (2006)

Directed by Michael Mann

Miami Vice was a passion project for Michael Mann, who got the rare opportunity to helm a reboot of the show that he had created in the 1980s. The original Miami Vice was a breakthrough within dramatic television because of its slick, stylized visuals; however, the 2006 reboot grounded the story in the real world, and used the groundbreaking digital technology that Mann had developed to create a more tactile, authentic crime thriller.

Miami Vice is an absorbing meditation on loss, failure, and the cycles of the criminal lifestyle, and is only bolstered by the incredible performances by Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as far darker versions of the characters from the original show. Even for those unfamiliar with the original source material, Miami Vice serves as a cutting commentary on the ways in which “cops and criminals” are portrayed in popular culture and the media.

7 ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ (2006)

Directed by Justin Lin

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is a true outlier in The Fast and the Furious franchise, as it does not focus on Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) or Brian (Paul Walker). Instead, Justin Lin’s first entry in the action series centers on the new character Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), who goes on his own series of adventures throughout Japanashe runs into some dangerous criminals.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift took the premise from the other films, but chose to turn the style into an absorbing noir with a strong coming of age component. It’s a film that relies on its visuals to tell its story, and indicated that Lin was capable of turning a franchise out of films that had initially been viewed as being simply copycats of Point Break. It’s no surprise that Lin has since returned to make some of the best The Fast and the Furious films.

6 ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (2017)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the breath of fresh air that the Star Wars saga needed, as the franchise was risking being entirely derivative of itself. Rian Johnson drew from the films of Akira Kurosawa (who was also a key influence on George Lucas) to tell an exciting story about the necessity of “balance” within the galaxy far, far away; while Rey (Daisy Ridley) learns that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is not everything he is remembered as being, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) being to notice the faults in the dark side as he turns against his mentor, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is easily the most visually dynamic film within the entire franchise, and no amount of toxic fan backlash to the progressive themes will prevent it from being remembered as the best Star Wars film of its generation.

5 ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Blade Runner 2049 is pretty much a miracle, as the original Blade Runner was a cult classic that did not perform that well at the box office during its initial theatrical run in 1982, even though it was subsequently hailed as a masterpiece. Blade Runner 2049 didn’t fare much better financially, but it is not all that surprising, as Denis Villeneuve crafted a deeply moving science fiction epic about the downfall of humanity.

Blade Runner 2049 questions what it means to be human and the faults of technological dominations, and crafts a very emotional connection between the new hero, Agent K (Ryan Gosling, and the original film’s protagonist, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). It goes without saying that the cinematography is excellent, as Blade Runner 2049 was the film that finally won Roger Deakins his first Academy Award in the category.

4 ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (2017)

Directed by Matt Reeves

War for the Planet of the Apes is a brutal unpromising epic about the true costs of war, and may be the single most bleak summer blockbuster released in the last decade. While the Planet of the Apes franchise has always had a strong component of political and social commentary, War for the Planet of the Apes depicts a harrowing parallel to genocide, as it centers on a plot by an evil warlord known only as “The Colonel” (Woody Harrelson), who decides to round up and eliminate all apes from existence.

War for the Planet of the Apes uses its amazing visual effects to tell a better story, as the photorealistic CGI allowed for a greater depth of emotion. While the franchise is continuing on, War for the Planet of the Apes marks the perfect conclusion to the arc for the character Caesar (Andy Serkis).

3 ‘Toy Story 4’ (2019)

Directed by Josh Cooley

Toy Story 4 is perhaps the oddest film in its franchise, as Toy Story 3 ended on such a pitch perfect note that many fans of the series were concerned about another sequel ever being able to live up. That being said, Toy Story 4 is brilliant because it dares to ask uncomfortable questions about how the best things do not last.

Toy Story 4 examines the deepest aspects of Woody’s personality, and features some of the best voicework that Tom Hanks has ever done with the character. Although Woody has been very protective over both Andy and Bonnie, Toy Story 4 suggests that he could take on a paternal role if he was able to help Forky (Tony Hale) believe in his right to exist. Even the most pensive viewers may have had a hard time not shedding tears at the end of Toy Story 4.

2 ‘The Batman’ (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

The Batman is a film that faced immediate skepticism from the moment that it was announced, as Christopher Nolan had done such a great job with The Dark Knight trilogy that it was unclear if another Batman story would be able to do something different. While it is not technically an origin story, The Batman explores how Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) begins to realize he needs to be an actual hero, and not just an instrument of rage that goes out beating the city’s criminals to a pulp.

The Batman has allusions to many classic neo-noir films, as it addresses a commentary on political infrastructure that is similar to Chinatown, and features a serial killer storyline involving the Riddler (Paul Dano) that is reminiscent of Se7en. That would all be without mentioning the incredible cinematography from Greg Fraser and the fantastic score by Michael Giacchino.

1 ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (2024)

Directed by George Miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was a radical new take on the Mad Max franchise, as it examined the history of the wasteland’s power struggle through the perspective of a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy). Although Furiosa: A Mad Max Story does serve as an origin story about the young hero before she became an “imperator,” it’s the rare prequel that actually makes its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, into a more emotionally impactful film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is one of the more overtly political entries in the Mad Max saga, as George Miller shows the lengths of depravity people will go to in order to acquire resources. Additionally, the rise of the charismatic warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), whose domain is built on a series of lies, is a startling mirror to the reign of a certain right wing populist.

