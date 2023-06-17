In a nutshell, if someone bites off more than they can chew, it means they've been over-ambitious (a charitable reading) or they've been greedy and/or careless (a less charitable reading). Over-extending oneself in such a way can be an honest mistake, or it can be avoidable. It can depend on who's done the biting and who's trying to do the chewing, but it can be applied to numerous people/areas of life.

Naturally, it can relate to the film industry, because sometimes, studios or filmmakers (or both) try to do a little too much with a single film, which can make a movie harder to enjoy. The following films, for whatever reason, perhaps should've dialed things back, cut some scenes, or slowed down. Not all the movies below are terrible, but they all demonstrate times when ambition got a bit out of control, leading to a final product that wasn't sufficiently chewed, ensuring digestion difficulties for the audience.

10 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Of all the 30+ movies in the MCU, it's not surprising to see that the fourth Thor movie, Love and Thunder, is considered one of the franchise's weaker entries. It felt all over the place when it came to its narrative, given the film introduced a new villain, re-introduced Jane Foster, dealt with Thor's emptiness following Avengers: Endgame, and also (briefly) featured the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Tonally, it also felt all over the place, trying to build on Thor: Ragnarok's comedy by making the humor goofier while also trying to have a threatening villain and moments of pathos, due to Jane's cancer diagnosis. That it wanted to be emotional while also feeling embarrassed about being a superhero movie made Love and Thunder a mess, and an oddly lazy one - it bit off a lot, and then didn't seem to put in any effort when it came time to chew.

9 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' (2018)

2013's Pacific Rim worked because it was unabashedly straightforward while also having a genuine amount of heart to it. Guillermo del Toro's passion for a story about humans building giant robots to fight giant monsters shone through, and even if the film was goofy, it balanced the silliness and the heart well; it felt sincere.

Del Toro did not return for the sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the film fell apart in less capable hands. Some old characters returned and were wasted, newer characters were introduced and felt underwritten, and the action tried to go bigger while also feeling less compelling. As a result, Uprising was sadly misguided and disappointing.

8 'Spectre' (2015)

Daniel Craig's fourth outing as James Bond, Spectre, should've been a hit. Craig reteamed with director Sam Mendes, who'd helped make 2012's Skyfall one of the best 007 movies. The new characters were well cast, too, with Christoph Waltz playing a villain sounding particularly great on paper.

The film had to be ambitious, if it was to equal or possibly top a movie as good as Skyfall. It overall fell flat, though, and while it's far from the worst 007 movie, it might be one of the most disappointing (2021's No Time to Die was a little better, at its best feeling like the film that Spectre should've been).

7 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Boy, where to start with The Rise of Skywalker? This is a movie that really had its work cut out for it. It had to conclude the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which began in 2015. It had to conclude the entire Skywalker saga, which began in 1977. It had to give Princess Leia a send-off, despite Carrie Fisher passing away in 2016.

Furthermore, it had to please the fans who didn't like 2017's divisive The Last Jedi. It had to please the fans who did like The Last Jedi. It had to reintroduce Emperor Palpatine as the series' big bad once more, despite his apparent death in 1983's Return of the Jedi. It also had to be an entertaining movie. It failed to do all of these things. It is the worst movie in the Star Wars series so far; no question about it.

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

The first Pirates of the Caribbean film, The Curse of the Black Pearl, worked so well because it was wonderfully simple and old-fashioned when it came to delivering pirate-related action and adventuring. Its success ultimately led to sequels, and while the 2003 original is well-liked by most, those subsequent movies are much more divisive.

Even if the third movie, At World's End, isn't the worst, it might be the most cluttered and overly ambitious of the lot. There are so many characters and subplots, and things jump from place to place at dizzying speed. All the supernatural elements are out of control by this point in the series, making the trilogy-capper shockingly hard to follow. Things sort of come together by the climax, but considering the film goes for a staggering 169 minutes, it might be too little too late by then.

5 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

Jurassic World Dominion was a movie that should've written itself. 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with the enticing promise that dinosaurs would be roaming free on Earth in the next film. And Dominion went out of its way to get the main cast of the original Jurassic Park back in starring roles. It sounded a little too good to be true.

In the end, it failed to live up to what it could've (or should've) been. It is a messy and chaotic film, and a few fun sequences here and there do little to make the overall movie worth sitting through. If Jurassic Park is to continue as a series, maybe those behind it need to go back to basics...

4 'Justice League' (2017)

With its infamously troubled production, the 2017 version of Justice League (disowned by its director, Zack Snyder) was likely doomed from the start. Snyder had a vision that the studio didn't seem to want to see, and the way an epic superhero team-up movie was crammed into a two-hour runtime led to a disaster of a film.

The theatrical cut of the film is edited so choppily and has such an unbalanced tone it's quite surprising it was ever released. There's little reason to see it now (Zack Snyder's Justice League is the superior version) beyond viewing it as a cautionary tale about what happens when an ambitious director clashes with a studio that's also ambitious, but in an entirely different way.

3 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

2012's The Avengers was daring for its time, but not overly so. It did what was once considered unthinkable: it brought together six heroes who'd (mostly) been introduced in other movies, and saw them team up for the first time against a threat that needed multiple heroes to combat.

Its sequel, Age of Ultron (2015), did go a good deal further, and with mixed results. The titular Ultron was a compelling villain who was built up (and then defeated) rather abruptly, and the film also had to establish numerous other characters while somewhat awkwardly teasing later MCU movies. The result wasn't a train wreck, but it was perhaps the first time a highly-anticipated MCU movie felt a bit unwieldy and shaky.

2 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

The problems found in Age of Ultron can also be found in 2016's Suicide Squad, though to a greater extent. In this film, most of the characters hadn't been established, and the cast is a large one. This leads to some hyperactive montages that introduce new characters so fast it almost gives you whiplash (and not the well-made Damien Chazelle kind).

The idea of having villains/anti-heroes team up for a deadly mission should've been fun, but Suicide Squad tried to do too much and felt unfocused, crossing its fingers and hoping that the style and rapid pacing would distract viewers. It didn't work, ultimately, but at least things were remedied in the much-improved The Suicide Squad (2021).

1 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

While Wild Wild West is an all-time bad Western, it could also be favorably described as one of the most ambitious Western movies of all time. It tries - and fails - to combine comedy, action, and even some science-fiction elements into its Western setting, with results that are too poor to be called mixed.

Maybe those behind the movie knew it was going to be a catastrophe, and simply banked on the usually bankable Will Smith to sell tickets. Not even Smith could save this critically, but he likely helped it do surprisingly well commercially, with Wild Wild West - despite its many flaws - earning decent money at the box office.

