Sometimes, art imitates life, and magic is born. In the case of Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy, Blockbuster, producers are taking inspiration from a once-familiar franchise and competitor. The comedy series Blockbuster is going to be about employees at the last Blockbuster Video in the United States. This comes on the heels of Netflix’s documentary The Last Blockbuster, which looked at the history and the workers at the actual last Blockbuster Video franchise in the world. Netflix has a notorious relationship as a competitor with the video rental store. One of the biggest events was when Blockbuster passed on a chance to acquire Netflix for $50 million when now the streaming service is worth about $102 billion. Vanessa Ramos, known for her work on Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, serves as writer and executive producer. It is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3, 2022. With an ensemble cast led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, check out the guide to the rest of the employees and stakeholders involved in keeping the last Blockbuster Video franchise afloat.

Randall Park as Timmy Yoon

Timmy Yoon is a hopelessly optimistic dreamer and movie enthusiast. He is the manager of the local Blockbuster, where he has worked since he was a teenager. When faced with the news that they are the last Blockbuster franchise in existence, as well as possible eviction from their location, he must now rally his team of employees to help keep the business afloat. Unfortunately for him, he might be the only one bright-eyed and hopeful enough to think that they can pull it off.

Timmy is played by Randall Park. Park’s first break into the larger public consciousness when he made a guest appearance on the NBC comedy The Office, playing Steve or “Asian Jim,” a prank replacement for Jim Halpert. He is a noted comedic actor and has starred in countless comedy films and series. He played Eddie Huang on the hit ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, for which he was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016. He has also appeared in the HBO series Veep as Danny Chung, and in the Netflix animated series Human Resources as the voice of Pete. Park played Marcus Kim in Always Be My Maybe alongside Ali Wong, and he controversially played Kim Jong-Un in The Interview. He also portrays Agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision. Park brings a contagious smile and an everyman relatability to the role. He also has appeared in the DC Universe playing Dr. Stephen Sin in Aquaman, a role that he'll reprise in the sequel.

Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker

Eliza Walker is a hard-working mother in her 40s who is another employee at the last Blockbuster franchise in the world. She is dedicated to her family almost to a fault. When she was younger she attended Harvard but put her education and professional advancement on hold in order to start her family. Now, almost 20 years later, she finds herself in a struggling marriage, and little to show for all of her hard work. After raising her family, she’s returning to the workforce as an employee at Blockbuster. There also seems to be a spark between her and Timmy.

Melissa Fumero joins the cast of Blockbuster as Eliza. Although Fumero made her professional debut on the soap opera One Life to Live, it was her role as Amy Santiago on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Andy Samberg that brought her breakthrough. In that role, she played a Type A, perfectionist working as a detective with the New York Police Department. Fumero has since gone on to voice Melissa Tarleton in the Marvel animated series M.O.D.O.K. alongside Patton Oswalt. Santiago’s experience in comedic ensembles makes her an excellent fit for her new role as Eliza, and it will be fun to see the comedic chemistry between her and Park, as she seems to be the realist to his optimist.

Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano

Connie Serrano is one of the older employees at Blockbuster, but her reasons for being there are a bit different. Unlike the other workers who are mostly there to make money, Connie is more concerned with socializing and making friends. She plays a maternal albeit sarcastic role for the rest of the staff, especially with the number of much-younger employees that she encounters. With the possibility of going out of business, Connie might have to learn other ways of making friends.

Olga Merediz plays Connie. Merediz is an acclaimed actress and singer known for her work in theater as well as on the screen. She was one of the original cast members of the Broadway musical In the Heights as well as its film adaptation. For this, she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. Her voice may best be recognized as the singing voice of Abuela Alma Madrigal in the popular Disney animated film Encanto.

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera

Carlos Herrera is a young adult in his 20s who works at Blockbuster alongside the rest of the crew. He is a movie aficionado and aspiring film director who thinks that working at a video store will give him a better chance at making it big as the next Tarantino. As many people who have worked alongside movie aficionados can tell you, this love does make him come off as snobbish and arrogant when it comes to film. Carlos comes from an immigrant family which has high expectations and big dreams for him, which has led him down the path to pursuing a degree in accounting, despite his obvious love for film.

Carlos is played by Tyler Alvarez. Alvarez is known for his role as Diego Rueda on the Nickelodeon sitcom Every Witch Way, as well as the lead role of Peter Maldonado in Netflix’s American Vandal. He also had a recurring role on Season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Known for playing teenage characters, Carlos will be a chance for Alvarez to transition into playing a different kind of role.

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman

Hannah Hadman is another employee at Blockbuster in her early 20s. After losing her mom at a young age, her co-workers have taken her under their wing, and become like her surrogate family. She is kind, almost to a fault. Her naïveté and sweetness are a contrast to her co-worker Carlos, who is roughly the same age.

Hannah is played by Madeleine Arthur. Her work includes appearances in the television series The Family, Snowpiercer, and a main role in the series Devil in Ohio. Her most notable film credits include a role in Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, as well as in the teen romance movie series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before where she played Lara Jean's best friend Christine.

J.B. Smoove as Percy Scott

Percy Scott is the owner of the strip mall where the Blockbuster is located. After years of barely making a profit, Percy has handed Timmy an eviction notice. He’s conflicted, however, because his daughter Kayla also happens to work at Blockbuster, and he has long-standing relationships with the employees at the store.

J.B. Smoove plays Percy. Smoove got his start on Def Comedy Jam, before becoming a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and landing a recurring role on Everybody Hates Chris. He rose to greater prominence for his long-time role alongside Larry David on the HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. Smoove recently won a 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his starring role in the comedy mystery series Mapleworth Murders on Quibi.

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott

Kayla Scott is the youngest employee at Blockbuster. She very much embodies the younger generation, with an addiction to social media, and a cooler-than-you attitude. She is stylish and often secretly (okay, maybe not-so-secretly) judging some of her older millennial and Gen X team members.

Kayla is played by Kamaia Fairburn. Fairburn is a young actress who might be best known for her role as Diamond Brooks on the Nickelodeon comedy series Star Falls. She also featured as a younger version of the late R&B singer Aaliyah in the biopic Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, as well as on the series Supergirl.