For the younger generation of Netflix comedy fans, the thought of having to leave the house in order to rent or buy the latest content might seem absurd, but for an older generation, it was the norm. Blockbuster's fall from grace was rapid as, only twenty years ago, there were around 9000 Blockbuster stores worldwide and, just 15 years later, only 3 were left in the United States. That being said, Blockbuster made enough of a splash in the media-rental business that it is still a part of our everyday vocabulary, even if that is for nostalgia purposes. With that in mind then, and with only one Blockbuster store now left in Oregon, it may seem like the perfect setting for a workplace sitcom. Ironically, once upon a time, Blockbuster was rivals with Netflix as, in the early-mid 2000s, Netflix and Blockbuster both traded in the DVD rental market. In fact, at one point in time, Blockbuster was offered the chance to purchase Netflix, and yet here we are, not even 20 years removed, discussing Netflix funding a comedy set in the somewhat forgotten set of stores.

Workplace sitcoms have long been successful money-makers for production companies, with the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Scrubs all gaining huge fan bases in their time. One could describe the workplace sitcom as almost fail-safe, with the satirization of the vocational world something we can all relate to. So, with that in mind, it could be assumed that Blockbuster will be a massive hit so, in preparation, here is absolutely everything we know about Blockbuster... so far.

When Is Blockbuster Coming Out?

We know that Blockbuster is set to launch on November 3rd, 2022, with it premiering on its parent production company's subscription platform Netflix. That means that fans will not have to wait long until the first episode airs which will come as a relief to many.

Is There A Trailer For Blockbuster?

The trailer for Blockbuster, above all, gives fans a sense of the superb brand of comedy seen with Vanessa Ramos' previous work, something keen fans would be looking out for. Randall Park looks like a strong lead in the trailer, seemingly playing the lovable every-man that audiences can grow to adore. One key aspect of the comedic dialogue is its attention to pop culture, with an array of movies referenced in the 2-minute trailer alone. This is perfect not just for the target audience of the show, but also due to the nature of the narrative with the plot centered on a Blockbuster video store. With all this in mind, it is no wonder why fans are nail-bitingly excited about the release of the show.

Who Is In The Cast Of Blockbuster?

Blockbuster comes from a long line of great workplace situation comedies, with the success of these shows often owing a lot to their strong ensemble cast. With that in mind, it will come as no surprise that the cast of Blockbuster is steeped in comedic talent. The first and most notable member of the cast is Randall Park (WandaVision) who plays Timmy, and he is followed by Madeleine Arthur (Big Eyes) who plays Hannah, and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) who plays Eliza. The announcement in mid-February that Fumero had joined the cast was the final factor that confirmed to fans that this was a show not to miss, especially when considering Fumero's famous turn as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Also in the cast are J.B. Smoove (Spider-Man: Far from Home), Tyler Alvarez (Orange Is the New Black), and Olga Merediz (In the Heights) as well as many others. Such a strong and talented main cast is sure to bring success to fruition once the show has been released.

What Is Blockbuster About?

It will come as no surprise where the show is set, with the 10-episode-long first season taking place in the final Blockbuster store in the USA. The information regarding the plot is limited, but we do have an idea surrounding enough of the show for fans to get rightly excited about the launch. The show will follow our lead characters as, during the age of easy-access media, they work with each other to try and salvage the last Blockbuster and try and restore some of the character and community that small businesses can provide. Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) and friends, upon realizing they are the last Blockbuster left, have such a difficult task on their hands to save the store that it is the perfect scenario for comic high jinks to ensue. The production behind the show has managed to acquire the rights to the Blockbuster logo and even the uniforms of the employees, and therefore we can expect a true-to-life walk down memory lane for many who may watch the show.

Who Is Behind Blockbuster?

Despite the strong ensemble cast and promising narrative, it is the team behind the show that is creating the most buzz leading up to its release. The show is being headed by creator Vanessa Ramos who has a comedic track record that many writers are jealous of. As a writer on both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore to name just two, her eye for comic detail within workplace sitcoms is clear and would suggest that Blockbuster is one that cannot be missed. We also know that David Caspe (That's My Boy) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore) are writers on the show, however exactly which episodes or how many they have worked on is unknown.

What To Watch In The Meantime?

Although Blockbuster may seem like quite a niche topic to create media about, in 2020 a documentary was released titled The Last Blockbuster, with the final Blockbuster store in Oregon as the subject of the film. Director Taylor Morden (Project 88: Back to the Future Too) hones in on the stories of the people involved in the store, with manager Sandi Harding one of the most beneficial contributors to the movie. The obvious connection between this documentary and the new Blockbuster series is obvious, with the themes discussed in the documentary guaranteed to resonate with audiences of the sitcom.

As well as this, watching other Vanessa Ramos comedies such as Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine would get any potential Blockbuster viewer in the mood for the show's release. The style and brand of comedy in both of these shows, and other Vanessa Ramos shows like Kenan, is likely to transfer into the new show and would therefore act as the perfect starter before the highly anticipated main course that is Blockbuster.