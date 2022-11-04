They also share their own Blockbuster experiences and what it's like to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Blockbuster.]

From creator/showrunner Vanessa Ramos, the Netflix original comedy series Blockbuster follows Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), a dreamer who loves movies and just so happens to be the manager of the last official Blockbuster Video store in America. By his side is his staff of friends, which includes long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), all of whom connect with their community by being able to recommend to their regulars just what they might need to rent, on any given day.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Park and Fumero talked about why they were so excited to do this show, winning the lottery with this ensemble cast, what type of movie renters they were in real life, what it was like to walk onto the Blockbuster Video set, how much they love Under the Tuscan Sun, the fun of getting to do a Christmas episode, and whether they’re rooting for their characters to get together. Park also talked about what it’s like to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and to get that phone call asking you to reprise your character.

Collider: What was your initial reaction to the concept of this show? How did you feel about setting a workplace comedy in the last Blockbuster store?

RANDALL PARK: I thought it was intriguing when I was first told about it, just because, like so many of us, I spent so much time in Blockbuster. It was a big part of my life. But it also made me a little skeptical too because I was like, “Oh, another show about nostalgia. What’s this gonna be like?” And then, I read the script, and Vanessa’s script was about so much more than that. That really made me really excited for the potential of this show. After reading that script, I was like, “Yeah, I think I wanna do this. This seems really fun. I just hope the rest of the cast is great.” And as we put all the pieces together, and we got someone like Melissa [Fumero] on board, it just got more and more exciting because I was working with all of these really heavy hitters. It just turned out to be so fun.

Images via Netflix

Melissa, this show was created by one of the writers of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so did that help, when it came to you doing this? Did you get to skip the line, when it came to being a part of this show?

MELISSA FUMERO: It was also very nerve-wracking because I love Vanessa. I’ve been a huge fan of hers ever since I met her on Brooklyn, so when I heard that the script was coming, I was like, “Oh, my God, what if I don’t like it?” And I knew Randall was attached. I was like, “This sounds amazing and magical, and I really hope I like it.” I didn’t know what I wanted to do after Brooklyn, but I would sometimes say, “I don’t know if I wanna do another workplace comedy.” And then, of course, this workplace comedy comes, and it’s so good. It was Randall, and it was Vanessa, and I read the script, which was amazing. And then, it was like, “Oh, well, I’m doing another workplace comedy.”

How has this experience compared to Brooklyn Nine-Nine? I can’t imagine what it’s like to spend so many seasons forming a bond with a cast, and then the show ends, and you all have to say goodbye. Do you get nervous about starting a new ensemble?

FUMERO: Yeah, I was so nervous. I almost feel bad saying this because I feel like a lot of actors out there are going to hate me, but I felt like I won the lottery for a second time. On Brooklyn, we all gelled so quickly and became this tight-knit group so quickly, and then literally the exact same thing happened on Blockbuster. We had a dinner before we started shooting, and it was as if we all already knew each other. The conversation flowed, and we laughed, and we had the best time. We just all bonded very quickly, and then worked together so effortlessly, that it’s surreal that it happened this way again. I’m due for a job that’s really going to mess me up. I’m due for something real terrible.

PARK: Yeah, good things don’t happen like that.

Randall, you’ve done that before too, so do you know that it’s working, when you’re part of an ensemble, and you’re all on set as the characters, and you’re working with each other? Do you know immediately that it’s clicking, or are there times when it takes some more time?

PARK: I don’t know how the show’s gonna turn out while we’re working, but I do know immediately if I’m having fun and if the people I’m with are fun and nice. If we’re laughing a lot, that’s probably a good thing, but who knows whether it’ll make for a good show. The hope is always that, if it’s fun and if it’s a good time, that’s reflected in the end product. I’d say here, it really is. The joy that I get from watching the show really is a similar joy that we felt on set, every day. It was really great.

Image via Netflix

I used to go to what was originally my local Music Plus all the time, which eventually became Blockbuster Video. What type of movie renters were you guys? Did you always go with a specific title that you wanted to get, and that’s what you got, or did you ever just walk in without knowing what you might rent, and then discover something really great?

FUMERO: I think a little bit of both. I remember, as a kid, going to Blockbuster and always bee-lining for the rom-com section or the comedy section. But also, my brother was a big fan of fantasy, science fiction, and action thrillers, so that was also a compromise we would often make in our family. You only had Friday and Saturday night.

PARK: That’s right. Yeah, I was the one who would go in a video store and could not decide. It would take hours and hours, and then I would leave with something that I had seen a million times. That was usually the case for me.

FUMERO: Oh, same. Yeah, I was so nervous to try something new. I’d be like, “I’m just gonna watch this again.”

PARK: Yeah, totally.

How much did it help you guys get into character, to put on the Blockbuster shirt and the name tag and to walk onto the store set?

PARK: I still marvel at that set. It was really like my neighborhood Blockbuster that I grew up going to. It was very, very detailed. There was so much care put into the production design. You couldn’t help but walk in there and feel transformed into another world and another time. It was really, really cool.

FUMERO: Yeah, the details were staggering, even down to all the DVD covers were real movie titles, but with different covers for every single one. Some of them had really great fake tag lines. That became a little game for us, on set. It was like, who could find the funniest tagline that day?

Randall, with WandaVision, True Story with Ed & Randall, Human Resources, and now Blockbuster, you’re doing these projects that are all over the map and in all different types of genres. What are you most enjoying about this moment in your career and the variety of work that you’ve been doing?

PARK: I’m at a point in my life where I just wanna have fun, and all of these projects have offered something really fun to me. The ways in which they’re different from one another probably has something to do with that, but also it’s the people involved. I grew up collecting comic books, so to be a part of any comic book world is just so fun to me. For me, it’s just about, “Is it gonna be fun? If it’s gonna be fun, I’ll do it.” It’s led me to this really, really incredible place in my life, where I get to do these different things and work with these amazing people. I feel very lucky. (Kidding) But ultimately, it’s the money.

Images via Netflix

When you’re a part of the MCU and you can pop up just about anywhere, and you don’t know whether it could be in a movie or a TV show, what’s it like to actually get that phone call each time? Does it ever get old? Is it always just a fun surprise?

PARK: (Kidding) My first question is, “Is there money?” And then, if there’s money, I’m like, “Okay, yeah.” No. It’s always so fun, the phone call that they want this character in another thing. It’s always such a thrill. It’s like that kid in me, opening the comic book and seeing what this character is up to. It’s that feeling, every time.

On this show, at various times, all of these characters are recommending movies for different customers and they’re telling them what certain movies are about. Was all of that in the scripts, or did you get to add any of your own suggestions?

PARK: All the specific movies referenced, at least with me, were all scripted.

FUMERO: Yeah, I think it was the same for me. They were so good and so specific. That ended up being a favorite little piece of the show. It was really fun.

PARK: And actually, half of the movies, I didn’t know or hadn’t seen. In the pilot, my character recommends Under the Tuscan Sun, so I saw it while I was out there. I was like, “Oh, my God, this is the best movie. I love it.”

FUMERO: I had seen it, but not in a long time. I re-watched it because of that joke in the pilot, and I was like, “This is just as good as I remember it.”

PARK: It’s so good.

FUMERO: So good. Randall also made us sweatshirts with Under the Tuscan Sun on them. Every time I wear it, I get the best looks from people.

PARK: It changed my life. It really did.

I love that you guys have a Christmas episode. It feels like there’s a lack of holiday episodes with streaming shows because you never know when someone’s going to watch something. What was that like to do? Melissa, what was it like to wear that giant bow on your head?

FUMERO: There was a conversation. I blocked out what the other options were, but there were a few options. I bee-lined for the bow and when I put it on, I was like, "This is it. It’s not gonna be better than this.” And then, there were discussions about when to have it on because it was so ridiculous. There are some more serious moments in the episode, and it was like, “What is this?”

PARK: “Why are you wearing this bow during this?”

FUMERO: Yeah. I also loved that we did holiday episodes. It was something I liked doing on Brooklyn, and it was fun to get to do it in this capacity as well.

Melissa, I loved the scene in episode six, where Eliza is watching Connie dancing in the aisles, after she gives her the energy drink. What was it like to witness that?

FUMERO: Besides being an enormous fan of Randall’s before this started, I am also a huge Olga [Merediz] fan. I saw In the Heights three times when she played Abuela. And then, she also guest starred on Brooklyn a couple of times. I didn’t get to work with her, and I was very angry about it. I wanted her to play my mom, and I was very jealous th at she was playing Stephanie [Beatriz]’s mom. So, when she became part of the show, it was so many little dreams realized. And then, watching her do that dance, I can’t even think of words to describe it. It was so good and so amazing and so hard not to laugh, but I was also just enthralled with it. She’s just a genius and an icon, and I’m obsessed with her.

Images via Netflix

The audience knows how Timmy and Eliza feel about each other, but by the end of the season they still don’t really know. Would you guys like to see your characters together? If there are more seasons, are you rooting for them to get together, or do you enjoy finding ways to keep characters apart?

FUMERO: I’m definitely rooting for them.

PARK: Yeah, I’m rooting for them. It’s fun to play the longing and the journey of it all.

FUMERO: And all the little discoveries.

PARK: Yeah. But you want that journey to lead to this real long-lasting love. That’s the beauty of the journey. So, my hope is that, by Season 3 or Season 4, they’ll get together.

FUMERO: I think there’s fun stuff to discover with them, as a couple, too.

PARK: Yeah. And then, in Season 7, they get married.

FUMERO: Yes. And Season 10 is the baby.

PARK: And then, by Season 15, they become a crime-fighting duo.

I’m glad that you have a full plan for them.

PARK: Yeah. We need people to watch, so that we can get to Season 15.

FUMERO: It’s gonna be fun.

Blockbuster is available to stream at Netflix.