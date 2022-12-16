Netflix has announced the cancellation of the comedy series Blockbuster after a single season on the streaming service. The workplace sitcom starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero followed the duo as employees at the last Blockbuster still open in America as they try to keep the business open so that they don't lose their jobs.

The one and only season of Blockbuster consisted of 10 episodes and debuted on Netflix on November 3. The series failed to enter the streaming service's top 10 in the U.S. during both its debut day and its debut week. According to Netflix, the series only entered into the top 10 in Australia and Canada. The series also failed to get strong reviews from critics, with it currently sitting at a 22% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave the show a C in his review, and while he praised the cast of the show, the series was described as a "generic workplace comedy that is largely indistinguishable from any other." He also points out that the series left many loose plot threads that were clearly setting up a second season, which we know will now not be coming. "By the time it all winds down, Blockbuster is ultimately a series you’d likely return to the video store before you actually got around to finishing it."

This is just the latest single-season series to be cancelled at Netflix during the month of December, with The Midnight Club being cancelled after a single season that ended on a cliffhanger and Joe Barton's The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself also getting the axe. Warrior Nun also received a shocking cancelation just over a month after its second season premiere. Unlike Blockbuster, all of these series have had strong critical responses, but did also fail to make a substantial impact in the viewing figures.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' Should've Been About the Real Last Store

In addition to Park and Fumero, Blockbuster also stars Tyler Alvarez (Crush), Madeleine Arthur (Devil in Ohio), Olga Merediz (In the Heights), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Kamaia Fairburn. The series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who also serves as a writer and executive producer alongside David Caspe (Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Happy Endings). John Davis also served as executive producer via his Davis Entertainment production banner alongside John Fox.

The one and only season of Blockbuster can be streamed on Netflix. You can check out the trailer for the series down below.