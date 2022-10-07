Netflix has released a new trailer for Blockbuster, a highly-anticipated sitcom starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. The series follows a group of employees of the last Blockbuster store in America, doing whatever they can to keep the movie home rental business alive, lest they lose their jobs.

The trailer introduces us to Timmy Yoon (Park), a man who’s passionate about analog media and the human connections we made before the digital era. So it’s no wonder that Timmy is the manager of his hometown Blockbuster, where people go to rent movies and video games in person instead of just choosing a digital file from the comfort of their homes. Timmy knows that the Blockbuster business is dying but doesn’t think the issue is so pressing until he learns his Blockbuster is the last of the company’s stores on the planet. So, with a renewed determination, Timmy decides he’ll do whatever he can to keep his store open, ensure his employees keep their jobs, and reignite the community’s passion for analog media.

The new trailer does a great job introducing the main cast of characters of Blockbuster, with a particular focus on Eliza (Melissa Fumero). She recently returned to work for Timmy’s blockbuster after catching her husband cheating with a younger woman, and she’s not thrilled about being forced to take her old high school job to support her children. But Eliza coming back might be a good sign for Timmy, as he hopes to have a chance to charm his long-time crush.

Blockbuster also stars Tyler Alvarez (Crush), Madeleine Arthur (Devil in Ohio), Olga Merediz (In the Heights), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Kamaia Fairburn. The series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Ramos also serves as a writer and executive producer alongside David Caspe (Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Happy Endings). Other executive producers include Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

All ten episodes of Blockbuster debut on Netflix on November 3. Check out the new trailer and the series synopsis below.