The five will join the series which will also star Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

The cast of the upcoming comedy series Blockbuster has grown with five new cast members. According to Variety, Tyler Alvarez, Madeline Arthur, Olga Merediz, J. B. Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn has been cast in the upcoming Netflix series.

The cast joins previously announced Randall Park as Timmy, who is in charge of the store. Melissa Fumero was also announced as playing Eliza, Timmy's number two in the store. Alvarez will play Carlos. The character is described as having grown up watching movies and hopes to one day become a filmmaker himself. However, he feels like he needs to put his dream to the side and follow the path his parents have created for him. Alvarez's previous work includes John Henry and The Pretenders. Arthur will play Hannah in the series. The character is described as having lost her mother at a young age, but found a family with her co-workers at the video store. Her co-workers are also teaching her the importance of self-care.

Arthur's previous work includes Color Out of Space and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Merediz will play Connie. Her character is described as a mother figure, who is unintentionally blunt to the store's staff and customers. Merediz's previous work includes In the Heights and The Light of the Moon. Smoove will play Percy, the owner of the strip mall and party store. He is also Timmy's best friend. Smoove's previous work includes On the Count of Three and The Jesus Rolls. Fairburn will play Percy's daughter Kayla. Kayla works at Blockbuster, and her attitude makes her employment there difficult for Timmy. Alvarez, Arthur, and Merediz will be series regulars, while Smoove and Fairburn will be recurring guest stars.

The comedy series takes place at the last surviving Blockbuster Video store. The series was created by Vanessa Ramos. Ramos's previous work includes Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She will also be an executive producer for the series. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke will be writers for the series, as well as executive producers.

"To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement," Ramos previously said about the series. "I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes." John Davis and John Fox will also be executive producers for the series through Davis Entertainment. Universal Television will produce the series. The first season will consist of ten episodes.

No official release date has been announced for when Blockbuster will premiere on Netflix. In the meantime, fans can currently watch Smoove in the series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is available to stream on HBO Max.

