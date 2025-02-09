The 2010s saw rapid and sweeping changes in the landscape of cinema. Westerns were back in style with films like True Grit and Django Unchained, young adult fiction was being mined for all its worth with franchises such as Twilight and The Hunger Games, and superhero movies were about to become one of the dominant forces. Hollywood shifted throughout the decade, focusing on franchise tentpoles and sequels while eliminating mid-budget films and stratifying the movie landscape between 200-million dollar blockbusters and smaller indies.

All of this change brought along some of the highest-grossing and most popular movies of all time, as well as some instant classics with quality that will likely hold up forever. Of course, every phase of experimentation comes with some negatives, and the 2010s also saw its fair share of stinkers. At least they can live on in infamy; indeed, a much worse fate for art is to be unimpactful and ultimately forgotten. This list will highlight the most forgettable blockbusters released throughout the 2010s, ranking them by their quality (or lack thereof) and how big of a failure they were. These films have failed to even leave a dent in the entertainment landscape, to the point where many may have forgotten their existence altogether.

10 'Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader' (2010)

Directed by Michael Apted

The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis is one of fiction's most fantastical and endearing classics, especially when it comes to enrapturing the minds of young readers. The first big-budget live-action adaptations of these stories, 2005's The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, translated the magical world of Narnia and its fairy tail-like energy enthusiastically and accurately onto the big screen. The wonder of seeing Narnia in all its glory was somewhat lost the second time around in 2008's Prince Caspian but was all gone by the time of the third film.

The Voyage of The Dawn Treader is one of the most fondly remembered and inspired Narnia novels, quickly flipping through countless fantastical ideas, inspired setpieces, and interesting locales. Unfortunately, it is this variety that made the film the least successful and most often overlooked entry in the franchise. On the big screen, Dawn Trader is frantic and unfocused, failing to really nail a single of its many ideas and leave a solid impression on the audience. The third Narnia movie lacks the instant iconography of the first and second films, and while it's better than the poorly received Prince Caspian, audiences outside novel fans wouldn't be blamed for thinking the film series stopped at the second entry.

9 'The Bourne Legacy' (2012)

Directed by Tony Gilroy

The original Bourne trilogy featuring Matt Damon is an action classic. The films showcased grounded spycraft and helped usher in the era of shaky cam by utilizing a unique visual style as gritty and hard-hitting as the action it portrayed. The trilogy peaked with its finale, ending Jason Bourne's story on its highest note and letting the character and franchise disappear into the sunset. It was a satisfying ending for everyone but Hollywood, who attempted to recapture the magic with 2011's The Bourne Legacy, starring Jeremy Renner as the decidedly not Jason Bourne, Aaron Cross.

The Bourne Legacy is actually shockingly competent at delivering exactly what its title promises. Renner's Aaron Cross delivers swift Bourne-esque action while being different enough from Damon's character to set things in a new direction. The film highlights a different government black-ops outfit than the original trilogy's Treadstone and allows for a familiar feeling cast of assassins and covert agents. It is perhaps in this familiarity and safety that The Bourne Legacy becomes forgettable, as in presenting itself as Bourne without Bourne, it also effectively bills itself as a watered-down diet version of the franchise.