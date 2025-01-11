Fans are already over a week into 2025, and after a great year of movies in 2024, now is the time to look ahead at all the promising upcoming projects. While there will be many phenomenal movies that fans will debate over during award season, the significant blockbusters are the movies everyone is marking down on their calendars. Now is the time for fans to get excited about all the big movies coming out in 2025.

This list only includes blockbusters, meaning popular movies that have a mass appeal and are likely to dominate at the box office. The ranking will be based on the anticipation/excitement and how likely they are to succeed critically and financially. This year already has a lot in store for fans, from movies like Jurassic World Rebirth to Captain America: Brave New World, but the following are the most promising and highly anticipated hit movies of the year.

10 'Thunderbolts*' (2025)

Directed by Jake Schreier

Image via Marvel Studios

Besides Deadpool & Wolverine, few fans have been excited about Marvel's upcoming projects. However, Thunderbolts* has the potential to flip things around, putting together the MCU's anti-hero squad. Some jobs are too dirty for superheroes to undergo, which is why the government enlists a group of shady anti-heroes with problems to go on a top-secret mission.

After a slow year in 2024, Marvel has many projects in 2025, with Thunderbolts* being one of the best. While Brave New World is coming out earlier, Thunderbolts* has a more intriguing premise and potential. Like all Marvel films, this movie is likely to make a lot of money, but the reliance on practical effects bodes well for the film critically. With so many characters having dark stories, Thunderbolts* is a must-watch superhero flick.

Thunderbolts* is due in theaters on May 2, 2025.

9 'Lilo & Stitch' (2025)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

Image by Zanda Rice

Live-action adaptations have become increasingly popular, with Disney capitalizing on their success by making countless real-life versions of their beloved characters. Their next project is a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, the classic movie featuring a girl caring for the galaxy's most wanted alien. The movie will likely adapt the main story very closely, adding some extra fun for the family.

Even if many fans dislike modern live-action adaptations, they are extremely popular, and the live-action Lion King is one of the biggest movies ever. However, Lilo and Stitch is one of the most adorable Disney movies that might benefit from the live-action treatment, as Stitch is already animated and might be even cuter in real life. The Lilo & Stitch teaser also has fans anticipating, and with the studio on something of a streak, there's no limit to how far this blue alien will go.

Lilo & Stitch is due in theaters on May 23, 2025.

8 'Zootopia 2' (2025)

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Animated films are more popular than ever, which is why fans will notice an increase in original ideas and sequels of previous animated films. Zootopia 2 is the next big animated film on everyone's watchlist, following the events of the first Zootopia, which became an instant Disney classic. The sequel will have the unlikely buddy cop duo of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwyn) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) go undercover to investigate a mysterious reptile.

After witnessing Inside Out 2's box office domination in 2024, it is highly likely that Zootopia 2 will get the same treatment and be a major success as a sequel to a beloved animated classic. The first movie already made a billion, meaning the sky's the limit for the sequel, which will draw in massive crowds to explore one of the most fun animated environments.

Zootopia 2 is due in theaters on November 26, 2025.

7 'Ballerina' (2025)

Directed by Len Wiseman

Image via Lionsgate

The John Wick franchise is one of the biggest, but with the fourth film ending the main story, they must rely on spin-offs. Ballerina is the first branch in this universe, focusing on Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a ballerina assassin hell-bent on getting revenge. This film is set between the events of the third and fourth John Wick movies, meaning fans might likely see the Baba Yaga (Keanu Reeves).

Action movies are always a highlight of every year, as they have the most considerable appeal, second to superhero films. With the John Wick hype, Ballerina will pull in success from all directions, critically and financially. The trailer already showcased some inventive action sequences, preparing fans for over an hour of pure, epic violence and potentially the best action movie of the year.

Ballerina is due in theaters on June 6, 2025.

6 '28 Years Later' (2025)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

28 Days Later was a classic and revolutionary zombie film that earned a sequel, 28 Weeks Later, a few years later. Fast forward a couple of decades, and a third installment, 28 Years Later, is set to grace the big screen in 2025. Set decades after the originals, this new movie follows a group of survivors traveling to the mainland on a mission, only to experience the wonders and horrors of this new world.

Horror movies are some of the most talked-about each year, delivering unforgettable frights and moments that will haunt viewers forever. 28 Years Later is a sequel to a beloved film, so it is likely to attract a crowd. The idea of them filming the movie on an iPhone is interesting, but the main selling point was the trailer, which instantly hooked countless fans, making 28 Years Later the most anticipated horror movie of 2025.

28 Years Later is due in theaters on June 20, 2025.

5 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2025)

Directed by Dean DeBlois

Image via Universal Pictures

Like Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon is another live-action adaptation of a legendary animated film. The originals were one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time, each movie perfecting the next. Since it is an adaptation, this movie will retell the events of the first film, from Hiccup and Toothless' bond to the hardships they face getting the world to accept dragons.

Since many live-action adaptations fail, the prospect of this iconic movie being bad is scary. However, the initial cast is already perfect, nailing most of the characters. The wonder of witnessing fans' favorite animated movie in live-action is a significant appeal, and the dragons and setting are perfect for a more realistic iteration, making this live-action take on How to Train Your Dragon one of the best possible movies to adapt to live-action.

How to Train Your Dragon is due in theaters on June 13, 2025.

4 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' (2025)

Directed by Matt Shakman

Image via Marvel Studios

With Blade's recent delay, Marvel's third and final movie of 2025 is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which brings the titular hero group to the MCU for the first time. While The Fantastic Four haven't worked on the big screen before, the MCU is giving them another chance, this time set in a retro-futuristic setting, where the group must balance their work and family bonds as they wage a personal fight against Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

As one of the most popular Marvel teams, The Fantastic Four has starred in many movies. However, with all of them turning out awful, fans are extra nervous about this reboot, hoping it will be the first good movie starring Marvel's First Family. This nervousness turns into hope, which turns into excitement, making this movie the most anticipated Marvel project in 2025. From the established franchise, phenomenal casting and 1960s setting, First Steps will be one of the biggest blockbusters this year.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Release Date July 25, 2025 Cast Pedro Pascal , Vanessa Kirby , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Ian Springer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is due in theaters on July 25, 2025.

3 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (2025)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

No one ever asked for Avatar sequels, but Disney is delivering multiple follow-ups to the historic 2009 movie. After the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, the third movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be much more tragic, even if fans don't know the full synopsis yet. As this movie is the last to be released this year on this list, fans will be bouncing with excitement for a long time before they can experience amazement.

While the narrative quality of the films has always been polarizing, no one can deny Avatar's influence and popularity, with the first two movies each making over $2 billion. Avatar: Fire and Ash will likely be the biggest movie in 2025, potentially earning over $2 billion like its predecessors. The visual effects are poised to be better than ever, with no one doubting James Cameron's sense of beauty, scale, wonder, and technical innovation.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is due in theaters on December 19, 2025.

2 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' (2025)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie