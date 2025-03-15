In the modern filmmaking landscape, every film that makes it to the big screen is a miracle. Acquiring funding for a big-budget movie in the 21st century is a Herculean effort, and finding a willing cast and crew is just as difficult. While they won't all be great, most of the films that audiences see each year were created by a crew and production team who loved the work they did and tried their best.

The difficulty of getting a film green-lit, funded, filmed, and released makes the current state of blockbuster cinema all the more painful. Many blockbusters from the last five years cost over $100 million to make, star the best talent in the world, and use the most advanced filmmaking technology on the planet. And yet, so many of these films are also dull, bland, and entirely uninspired. Unfortunately, money and means have nothing to do with creativity or artistic integrity. This list dives into the dullest blockbusters of the last five years, including Army of the Dead, Eternals and Avatar: The Way of Water, and examines why these well-financed and equipped films fail to entertain.

10 'Five Nights at Freddy's' (2023)

Directed by Emma Tammi

Image via Universal Pictures

Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) is a troubled security guard who's been fired from his steady job. Desperate for work, he takes on a job at an abandoned pizzeria that quickly becomes more dangerous than it seems. Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard are welcome additions to this big-screen adaptation of a cult-classic video game. After breaking out in huge franchises (Scream for Lillard and The Hunger Games for Hutcherson), both actors experienced a bit of a lull in their careers.

Five Nights at Freddy's gets all the credit for its top-notch casting, but it doesn't get credit for much else. Despite its box-office success and polished look, the 2023 film fails to make something of the very sparse source material it's based upon. While Five Nights at Freddy's wasn't even a fraction as entertaining or engaging as the game it was based on, a sequel is expected to arrive at the end of 2025. Hopefully, the interesting visual style of director Emma Tammi and Five Nights at Freddy's financial success will enable the creative team to create a sequel more interesting than its predecessor.