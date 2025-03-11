The last five years have been interesting for blockbuster films as audience behavior has shifted dramatically since the pandemic. While streaming initially became the dominant way to consume movies, certain efforts proved that the theatrical experience is far from dead. Audiences have shown up in record numbers for the right movies—those that deliver spectacle, nostalgia, or cultural impact on a grand scale. Whether it’s the return of legacy franchises, visually stunning sci-fi epics, or genre-defying cultural events, the biggest blockbusters of recent years have managed to capture the public’s imagination and bring people back to theaters.

This list highlights the most entertaining blockbusters from the last five years. With several major 2024 films included, it marks a turning point as Hollywood finally emerges from the pandemic-related delays and the industry-wide strikes that pushed back so many productions. Now, audiences are being treated to some of the most highly anticipated films in years. Whether through jaw-dropping action, heartfelt storytelling, or sheer crowd-pleasing energy, these are the movies that kept us glued to our seats and reminded us why we love going to the movies.

10 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' (2020)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Image via Toho

Picking up after the events of the Demon Slayer anime’s first season, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they board a mysterious train to assist the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, in hunting down a powerful demon. Their mission quickly turns into a nightmare when they fall under the influence of Enmu, a member of the Twelve Kizuki, who manipulates their dreams to trap them in an illusion. The film delivers breathtaking battles and a stunning climax as the heroes fight for survival.

Mugen Train was a box office phenomenon, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide, an unprecedented feat for an anime movie. At a time when theaters were struggling due to the pandemic, the film’s success helped reignite global moviegoing, proving that audiences were willing to return for the right film at the right time. It broke records in Japan, surpassing Spirited Away as the country’s highest-grossing film of all time, and performed remarkably well in international markets, including the US. Longtime fans and newcomers reacted to Mugen Train with overwhelming enthusiasm, praising its animation, intense action sequences, and emotional depth. Now proven as one of the top anime titles of all time, the next film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, is set to be released in September 2025.