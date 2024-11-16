Less than 24 hours after a new look at John Cena in one of his most anticipated upcoming projects (Peacemaker Season 2) was revealed, one of his movies that’s more than five years old was quietly added to a new streamer. Cena stars alongside Leslie Mann in Blockers, the raunchy comedy that was recently added to Peacock and is now streaming on the platform. The film follows three sets of parents all trying to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. In addition to Cena and Mann, Blockers also stars Kathryn Newton and Geraldine Viswanathan, and the film currently sits at an 84% score from critics but a 51% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a critics-skewing split which isn’t commonly seen on the aggregate site.

Kim and Brian Kehoe penned the screenplay for Blockers, which Kay Cannon directed. The Keho brothers made their feature screenwriting debut on the project, and have not written anything since, but they have been tapped as scribes on Futha Mucka, the upcoming animated TV series starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. They will also team up with Ice Cube for Accidentes, another upcoming comedy that is currently in pre-production, and they have more than five projects confirmed to be in development that have yet to be greenlit. As for Cannon, she made her directorial debut in the film and followed it with Cinderella, the Prime Video Original movie starring Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello. She’s also famous for writing the Pitch Perfect movies and for her work as a scribe on several episodes of the popular sitcom, New Girl.

What Else Does John Cena Have in the Works?

John Cena has several intriguing projects in the works, including an untitled Netflix series with Jason Bateman which is being kept under wraps. He will also star alongside Idris Elba and Jack Quaid in Heads of State, an upcoming action thriller that’s currently in production. Cena has also been tapped to star in Matchbox, an upcoming film from Mattel to follow up on Barbie’s success, but little else is known about the project at this time as it is only in development and has not yet set a date to begin production.

