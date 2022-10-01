There's something novel about seeing one actor play another actor on screen. It's often a necessity, however, whenever a biopic or historical film is made, given how unlikely it is that an actor could convincingly play a younger, fictionalized version of themselves (if they're even still alive in the first place).

It's surely a daunting task to capture the mannerisms and spirit of a screen legend of old. There can be a great deal of pressure to respectfully and accurately capture a famous individual from any walk of life - like a musician or politician - on screen, but acting as another actor takes the whole idea one step further. Because of the challenge, it's always memorable when done well, so in celebration of those who've done it best, here are 10 well-known actors who slipped into the shoes of other well-known actors exceedingly well.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' (2022)

In the controversial Blonde, Ana de Armas plays iconic film star Marilyn Monroe, whose life was cut tragically short at just 36 years old, in 1962. There are multiple reasons why the film has created a stir, with perhaps the main one being that many of the scenes depicted are based on rumors, or things that can't be confirmed to have definitely happened.

Still, amid all the passionate debates surrounding the film, the one thing all viewers seem united on is that Ana de Armas does a fantastic job in the lead role. Regardless of whether the Marilyn Monroe she plays is true to history, it can't be denied that de Armas gives her all to the challenging role, conveying a staggering number of emotions in a powerful, frequently heartbreaking depiction of Monroe.

Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in 'Hitchcock' (2012)

Alfred Hitchcock may have started his career in England, but he became best-known for his films made in America, throughout the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Perhaps his most famous work made during this period was Psycho, with its history and production being the subject of the 2012 biopic, Hitchcock.

Of course, part of the reason that Psycho was so shocking was because of how it set Janet Leigh's character up to be the main character, only to reveal surprisingly early on that that wouldn't be the case. She was a relatively big star back in 1960, making her role in Psycho even more memorable. The biopic therefore needed a similarly striking and iconic actor to play the role of Janet Leigh, and found exactly that in Scarlett Johansson.

Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman in 'Man on the Moon' (1999)

Man on the Moon is a biopic about the unusual comedian and actor, Andy Kaufman. Kaufman's life as an exceptionally unique figure in the entertainment world was brief but impactful, as he managed to push a lifetime's worth of boundaries in his regrettably short 35 years of life on Earth, with his career inspiring comedians and actors who followed in his wake.

One such comedian/actor was Jim Carrey, who in turn took the role of playing Kaufman in Man on the Moon incredibly seriously, going completely into character and giving the kind of method acting performance that would make Marlon Brando blush. Perhaps it made some sense for Carrey to be chaotic and unpredictable in the role, given that's how Kaufman himself was, with the whole behind-the-scenes story being bizarre and dramatic enough to warrant its own documentary in 2017.

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a film that depicts a fairytale version of Hollywood at the end of the 1960s. Quentin Tarantino explores characters both fictional and real throughout what might be his breeziest and most relaxed, character-focused movie (at least until all hell breaks loose in the film's climax, as one would expect it to in a Tarantino movie).

While Sharon Tate is not the only real-life person brought to life in the film, she's probably the real-life character who gets the most screen time, given the two main characters - Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth - are fictional. She was a beloved actress who's depicted in a warm and respectful way by Margot Robbie, as she perfectly captures Tate's grace and likable personality in every scene she's in.

Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn in 'The Aviator' (2004)

Martin Scorsese has directed many films that are underrated simply because they're dwarfed by some of his biggest hits, and 2004's The Aviator is one of them. It's a film that focuses on the fascinating and chaotic life of Howard Hughes, who was well-known for being a philanthropist, a pilot, and a film producer/director.

The film spends time on his relationship with legendary actor Katharine Hepburn, who's known for having the most Oscar wins of any actor in history (four, from a total of 12 nominations). It makes sense, then, that another multiple-Oscar winner - Cate Blanchett - should play her on-screen. Furthermore, Cate Blanchett actually won one of her two Oscars for playing Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, which is so far the only time an Oscar-winning actor has been played by someone who went on to win an Oscar for playing them.

Joel McHale as Chevy Chase in 'A Futile and Stupid Gesture' (2018)

A somewhat forgotten (though still pretty decent) dramedy from 2018, A Futile and Stupid Gesture is a film that covers the rise of National Lampoon, a group that started as a group of magazine writers who went on to produce a series of classic comedies in the 1970s and 80s, including Animal House and Vacation.

Chevy Chase was tied to the collective's rise in popularity, and is briefly in A Futile and Stupid Gesture, where he's played by Joel McHale. The casting itself ends up being one of the film's funniest and most memorable aspects, though, given McHale and Chase both played main characters in Community.

Martin Landau as Bela Lugosi in 'Ed Wood' (1994)

Bela Lugosi had an incredibly interesting film career, being best-known for playing Dracula in the 1930s, as well as a few other roles in various Universal Monster movies, before fading into obscurity. His career got a second wind of sorts thanks to the notorious Ed D Wood Jr., who cast the Lugosi in his unusual B-movies, some of which went on to become cult films.

Lugosi emerges as the heart and soul of the film that's loosely based on this story, Ed Wood, where he's expertly played by Martin Landau (who won an Oscar for his performance). He brings humor and pathos to Lugosi, humanizing and bringing to life the uniquely talented actor.

Geoffrey Rush as Peter Sellers in 'The Life and Death of Peter Sellers' (2004)

As a film, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers does exactly what you'd expect it to do, judging by its title. It covers the life of the iconic comedian/actor, from his struggles to break into the industry in the 1950s, all the way up to his sudden passing in 1980.

Geoffrey Rush was given the task of depicting incomparable Peter Sellers on screen, with the general consensus being that he did so relatively well (and if all else fails, it can't be denied that he certainly looks the part).

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos' (2021)

Given it was a film about behind-the-scenes drama on the iconic 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy, it was probably inevitable that well-known actors were going to have to play some well-known actors in Being the Ricardos. And with Lucille Ball being the main star of the show, it made sense for the film to focus on her.

The casting of Nicole Kidman as Ball may have raised some eyebrows when first announced, but she fit into the role well. Indeed, once the dust settled, it seemed to be agreed upon that the acting was the strongest part of the film; after all, its three Oscar nominations were all for actors (Kidman included).

Robert Downey Jr. as Charlie Chaplin in 'Chaplin' (1992)

Robert Downey Jr. is best known nowadays for his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, but he was an accomplished actor well before he ever stepped foot into that iconic metallic suit. Perhaps the best performance of his early years was playing actor/filmmaker Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 biopic, Chaplin.

Slipping into the shoes of a figure as beloved and iconic as Chaplin can't have been easy, but Downey Jr. pulled it off, perfectly capturing the legendary silent film actor's spirit and physicality. It's an otherwise fairly standard biopic, but Downey Jr. truly helps elevate it with his exceptional performance.

