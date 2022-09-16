Playing Marilyn Monroe is undoubtedly an incredible challenge. She was not just America's most popular sex symbol in the 1950s, but her tragically brief life demands a depth of knowledge and talent to be able to portray her successfully. Ahead of the worldwide release of Blonde, based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 bestselling novel of the same name, Ana de Armas has gotten favorable feedback from the film's cast and crew, including one of the film's stars, Adrien Brody, who said that the actress really channeled Monroe impressively—which somewhat shows beyond doubt that Armas' portrayal of Blonde was nothing less than a success, as the author herself previously described it.

After Variety reported that the biopic received a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, Brody also had nothing but sweet words for de Armas' "impressive" acting in Blonde, sharing his insights during the film's U.S. premiere in Hollywood. "I was transported to another time and place," the actor told Variety, adding: "I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive."

The biopic, directed by New Zealand-Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik, did not delve further into Monroe's existence, but rather was "a faithful adaptation of author Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalization of Monroe’s life as Norma Jeane," as Collider's Brian Formo put it. And for Brody, who stars as Monroe's third husband, Arthur Miller, the beauty of the film imparted a delicate detail on the legendary icon's life: “If you’re really a fan, you’d probably want to understand a bit more about her life and her realities, and what she struggled with to deliver all that amazing work and represent the image that everyone is going to love.”

On the other hand, actor Evan Williams, who played the late actor Edward G. Robinson Jr. in Blonde, also told Variety that the Cuban-Spanish actress was a perfect choice to portray the late star. “There [wasn’t] a better choice to play Marilyn because art imitates life. [de Arnas] knows so much about the way the public wants a piece of her, so she was able to speak to that, and she does it with flying colors.”

Furthermore, the novel emphasized how Monroe lost her sense of herself as a result of the awful mistreatment she received from the movie industry, on which the film is fully based, focusing on Monroe's standpoint, including her private life and intimate relationships. Bobby Cannavale stars as Monroe's second husband, Joe DiMaggio, while Julianne Nicholson plays the mother of Monroe, Gladys Pearl Baker. Other cast members include Xavier Samuel, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy, and Lucy DeVito.

The film will be streaming globally through Netflix on September 28. But while you're waiting, you can check the trailer out below: