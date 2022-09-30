Ana de Armas' transformation into Marylin Monroe for her film Blonde is an aspect of the film that has been widely discussed. Directed by Andrew Dominik and streaming now on Netflix, Blonde is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and takes viewers on a fictionalized take on Monroe’s personal life. According to a report from Variety, the meticulous transformation saw de Armas in the makeup chair for two-and-a-half hours.

A recent interview with makeup department heads Tina Roesler Kerwin and Jaime Leigh McIntosh gives intimate insight into how exactly de Armas transformed into the celebrated icon, specifically during a photo shoot for the stills that are featured in the film. During the photo shoot, de Armas wore nearly exact replicas of Monroe’s outfits and posed to recreate real vintage photographs taken of the Hollywood starlet.

The first challenge for the transformation was the hair. The makeup team decided on a silicone cap because silicone lasts longer than a bald cap and could be worn for the whole day. De Armas' natural hair was tucked underneath the silicone cap, and she was then carefully fitted with a wig that was a replica of Monroe's iconic cut. “Once we knew what the day and schedule was going to look like, we knew a bald cap would not survive,” said Kerwin. The wig itself also had to be modified throughout the day, depending on the photo or the look that the team was trying to achieve.

Image Via Netflix

During the interview, Kerwin explained that the goal of the photo shoot was to “find our Marilyn in Ana and not put Marilyn’s hair and makeup on Ana, but to define our Marilyn and define her as best as we could.”

De Armas also had to wear blue contact lenses for the film, and Kerwin had to modify de Armas' natural eye shape by adding false eyelashes. Contouring was also a critical factor in the makeover, as they had to account for changes in Monroe's appearance as she got older. “When she’s younger, her face looks rounder, and when she’s older, she has that classic look,” Kerwin explained. Other makeup hacks included mixing lipstick shades together, trying out the looks in different lighting, and painting different tints into de Armas' wig.

Since its release on September 16, Blonde has been the source of both acclaim and controversy. It has been acclaimed for its cinematography, exquisite attention to detail, and de Armas’ stellar performance. Yet it has also received ample criticism due to its gratuitous sexual content and portrayal of Monroe as an exploited victim of sexual assault in a disturbing patriarchal environment. As the film progresses, the audience sees her reduced to a completely isolated and tragic figure.

This shocking and hard-to-watch portrayal of Monroe is what has caused a widespread negative reaction to the film, and the cherry-on-top for critics was Dominik’s rather unsavory comments about Monroe and her past work, namely Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, which he described as “a film about well-dressed whores.” This shocking and unsettling statement was made during an interview with the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound Magazine, during which he also boasted that his film would “offend everyone” and that he is “not concerned with being tasteful.” When asked about what he thinks about Monroe, Dominik added “I think she was clearly an extraordinarily powerful person. But I don’t think she was built for success in the way that people see it today. So with everyone, there are moments of strength, and people want to say that she took control of her life. But she wanted to destroy her life. So I think the film is about the meaning of Marilyn Monroe."

Blonde is currently in select theaters and is available for streaming on Netflix. You can check out the official trailer below: