Led by Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, the cast of the new Marilyn Monroe's biopic, Blonde, is an ensemble of well-known and promising actors.

Marilyn Monroe is arguably one of the most representative names and figures in Hollywood history with a variety of films, books, and other productions surrounding the life of the superstar actress. The newest take on the cinema legend, Blonde, is directed by Andrew Dominic, based on the biographical novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, and played by a series of renowned actors led by the screen-stealing Ana de Armas.

Blonde's trailer closes with the line "Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen," suggesting that the audience will get to see the rawest side of Norma Jeane -- also known as Marilyn Monroe -- from Oates' and Dominic's point of view. The narrative that has been told time and time again will most likely differ from what the biographical drama Blonde proposes.

The cast includes some big names that will surely not disappoint, as most of them arrive at this film with countless awards and nominations under their sleeves. Let's take a closer look at the list of actors starring in this upcoming Netflix film, premiering on September 28, 2022.

Related:Ana de Armas Is Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Image via Netflix

Bringing to life the captivating Norma Jeane and her iconic alter ego Marilyn Monroe, Cuban actress Ana de Armas adds one of her most challenging characters to her repertoire. De Armas could undoubtedly deliver the interpretation of a lifetime, as she is at a peak moment in her career.

As an actress that probably knows how demanding the industry can be for a female superstar -- and because of her proven acting skills and the context as a whole -- she may be one of the most appropriate candidates nowadays to bring Marilyn to life. With her breakthrough role in Knives Out and other notable appearances in films such as The Gray Man, Deep Water, No Time to Die, or Blade Runner 2049, Ana de Armas has become one of the leading emerging faces in Hollywood. She will next star in the action film Ghosted, alongside Chris Evans and, again, Adrien Brody. Armas is also executive producing this film directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller

Image via Netflix

Portraying Arthur Miller, Adrien Brody brings to life the renowned American playwright, screenwriter, and Marilyn Monroe's third and last husband. While Miller and Monroe's marriage lasted less than five years, it seems it was an important part of her life. According to notes from the book The Genius and the Goddess: Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe written by Jeffrey Meyers, Monroe even converted to Judaism to prove her loyalty to Arthur and his parents. Things didn't work out though, and they divorced nearly two years before Marilyn's passing.

This is not the first time Adrien Brody has played a historically famous character, as he has previously been in the shoes of Salvador Dalí (Midnight in Paris) and Władysław Szpilman(The Pianist), just to name a few -- these, by the way, have earned him the most nominations and awards of his career so far. It remains to be seen if his performance in Blonde will join the list of the New York actor's most significant roles.

Brody is one of those actors with a full schedule and, as usual, promising projects. He recently starred in the murder mystery comedy See How They Run with Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. He has a variety of releases coming up, including Ghosted with De Armas herself, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, and Charlie Day's El Tonto.

Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio

Image via Netflix

Bobby Cannavale plays ex-athlete Joe DiMaggio, Norma Jeane's second husband and center fielder for the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball. Also known as "Joltin' Joe", "The Yankee Clipper", or "Joe D.", his marriage to Monroe lasted only nine months. Despite a reportedly tumultuous relationship and DiMaggio's violent behavior, the two remained friends, and he eventually became her closest relative and the one who looked after her in her final years. Legend has it that DiMaggio sent roses to Norma Jeane's grave twice a week for two decades.

Cannavale has played many roles throughout his career, not only in film but also in theater and TV. His long and rich career includes appearances in productions such as The Irishman, Homecoming, Motherless Brooklyn, and more recently Nine Perfect Strangers. Next up for Cannavale is the Netflix miniseries The Watcher, the comedy films Old Dads, and Lapham Rising, and he will share the screen again with Robert De Niro in Inappropriate Behavior.

Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy

Image via Searchlight Pictures

One of the most popular references to Marilyn Monroe's image was that presentation where she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to the then political leader of the United States, John F. Kennedy. The politician's presence in the film is no surprise given the impact this moment had on her career.

Caspar Phillipson, the Danish actor who played former US President JFK in Pablo Larraín's film Jackie will portray the American politician once more in Blonde. Phillipson has forged most of his career in Scandinavian productions, but his feature film credits also include Mission: Impossible - Fallout and a range of sports films such as Odd Man Rush or The Match. Next in line for him is the Danish thriller The Girl in the Trunk, currently in post-production.

Xavier Samuel as Charlie Chaplin Jr.

Image via Netflix

Charles Spencer Chaplin III, American actor and older son of Charlie Chaplin and Lita Grey, will come to life through Xavier Samuel. Also known as Cass Chaplin, he was Monroe's friend and alleged lover.

Samuel, meanwhile, is an Australian actor known for his roles in Love and Friendship, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Adoration, and most recently in the Austin Butler-starring biopic, Elvis. He is currently filming the upcoming Australian drama series The Clearing.

Related:How to Watch 'Blonde'

Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker

Image via Netflix

Gladys Pearl Baker, the mother of Norma Jeane, is played by American actress Julianne Nicholson. It is known that Gladys Baker did not have a close relationship with her daughter, who even spent part of her childhood at the Los Angeles Orphanage. This was often a subject of controversy, which is why Baker is frequently brought up in the conversation when it comes to Monroe's life.

Nicholson's notable acting credits include Tully, Seeing Other People, August: Osage Country, and I, Tonya. She is widely regarded for her roles on TV series such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order True Crime, Masters of Sex, and most recently for her portrayal of Lori Ross in Mare of Easttown -- for the latter she received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. She will also play Mary Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story along with Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood.

Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn

Image via Sony Pictures

In Oates' novel, Jess Flynn was a friend of Gladys and a voice instructor who gave occasional voice lessons to Norma Jeane. In the role of Miss Flynn, Sara Paxton will play one of the key characters in Norma Jeane's childhood as portrayed in the book.

Paxton has been known mostly for her roles in content for young audiences during the early 2010s, most notably her performance as Aquamarine in the film of the same name, or series such as Darcy's Wild Life and Summerland. She also portrayed Donna Rice in 2018's political drama film The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga.

Other cast members

Other confirmed actors that will join De Armas and Brody on the film include Lucy DeVito and Garret Dillahunt.

Rebecca Wisocky as Yvet, Toby Huss as Whitey, and Catherine Dent will also be part of the ensemble that will bring the film to screens in late September.