Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Blonde.There is much that is disappointing about Andrew Dominik’s blunt and brutal Blonde. A rare NC-17 Netflix film, it first premiered earlier this month at the Venice International Film Festival to what can be generously described as mixed reviews. Centered on a fictionalized version of the iconic actress that was Marilyn Monroe, here played by Ana de Armas, it is a work that is one-note in a way that its source material was not.

Both the real-life figure and the original novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates contain multitudes of meaning that get hopelessly lost in Dominik’s interpretation. The film is a painful plunge into what is essentially an extended nightmare that prolongs her suffering and smothers anything else to be found in the story. While this is certainly the film the director wanted to make, it is also an aggressively and stubbornly repetitive one that never discovers much of anything beyond that.

The Movie Is a Shallow Imitation of the Book

When compared to the novel, an infinitely more dynamic story that is still not without its critics, the film is woefully lifeless and empty. Considering that Oates herself was drawing from Monroe’s cinematic legacy and reimagining fundamental aspects of her life, seeing it done again makes for a strange experience that ultimately can’t hold a candle to what preceded it.

It is a perilous undertaking to create an abstraction of an abstraction, and it soon becomes clear that Dominik is not up to the task. There are recreations of key scenes and meticulously constructed duplicates of her films, though they only ever feel like shallow imitations. All of the texture and complexity of the novel get lost almost as soon as the film starts. Countless pages of details about the journey she began as a child are reduced to trauma and tragedy. This was certainly a part of her life, but that ends up being all that the film cares about. While all adaptations must make cuts, even ones that run for nearly three hours, the decisions made here for what to keep and center dampens the nuances of its story.

In the Movie, Marilyn Is a Caricature, Not a Character

The film repeatedly sands down the novel's thematic interests around celebrity and the fraught craft of acting. Most significantly, the entire experience seems painfully incurious about who Monroe was in the public imagination. Where the novel sought to understand part of her, albeit through an unconventional narrative, the film is content to cut away all the complexity to focus solely on the caricature and less on the character.

Any ability to explain this away as being the point of the story is impossible to swallow when it just keeps hammering the point home. While there are some faithful recitations of specific lines of dialogue from the novel, they play as approximations more than anything. The selection of scenes are entirely ones of misery, rendering their impact largely moot when that is all the film is. Even as the book will reference moments where she was "happy, joyous, smiling, singing and dancing all day," that is never seen in the film. While the film doesn't have to be overflowing with joy, failing to provide some variety to the portrait traps it in a languishing loop of sameness.

Andrew Dominik Has No Real Interest in Marilyn Monroe

The oddest takeaway of it all is that the entire affair is increasingly boring and banal. Where Oates’ novel could be audacious in tearing down formal and thematic conventions, the film quickly settles into a groove of suffering with hardly anything else to latch onto. There inevitably have to be some sacrifices in an adaptation, but the sense of tact from the source material that held it together vanishes here. The prose of the novel was richer because it was underpinned by what felt like a genuine interest in both Monroe and the real person behind her in Norma Jeane. What becomes abundantly clear is that Dominik simply doesn’t share that same interest. One scene where Monroe shares how films can cut its subject to pieces becomes instructive, as that is almost exactly what this film is doing. The intricacy of the novel and what it was attempting to do has been reduced to the most basic version of itself.

We hit many of the same notes, though the presentation is both scattershot and simplistic. Everything has been rearranged in a manner that lacks the same gravity and weight. Where it tries to capture the compelling sense of cynicism that the book had of the suffocating scrutiny Monroe faced, it does so without any idea of what she was on the other side of the camera. Repeated scenes of film premieres and sinister interactions with shouting crowds are initially interesting in how they are shot, only to become rather tired when used to excess. We understand what it is that the film is doing very quickly though there is nothing beyond the surface to sit with. When the camera zooms out from Monroe watching one of her films with a smiling crowd surrounding her, it serves as an unintentional visual metaphor of how she is being completely and utterly swallowed up by her surroundings until there is nothing left.

The Movie Erases All the Vibrancy of the Book

What the novel managed to create so effectively was an understanding of the superficiality of Hollywood and what it demanded of her. For every moment of depravity, there was a sense of how this Monroe was navigating it. Not only is that never felt here, but the film often seems to push her to the side. There are scenes that either weren’t significant in the book, often confined to a single line, or were never even present. This ensures Blonde is busy despite doing a lot of condensing. All of the many moments of malevolence take on a mundane quality when we just keep getting hit over the head with them. It is punishing in a way that feels purposeless. Even if it wanted to state that Monroe’s suffering and exploitation were themselves meaningless, it certainly would leave more of an impact if we had any sense of who she was. Oates was much more interested in the work she did as an actress and the real thought that she put into each performance. Dominik excises nearly all of this, leaving only a faint glimmer of the vibrancy that gives the story life. It is only ever a shadow of itself that can be visually stunning though with the emotional complexity of a glorified perfume ad.

The central problem is that Dominik fixates on the same sequences of salaciousness crossed with suffering repeating themselves, down to the one moment from The Seven-Year Itch that gets played over and over. This repetition of a visual may be trying to demonstrate how dehumanizing this sequence was for Monroe, but it loses its impact when the rest of the film leading up to it doesn’t seem to really care to humanize her beforehand. What is most disappointing is that Dominik has proven to be capable of doing far more dynamic work than this. His last two narrative projects before this one, Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, remain spectacular films that were, like Blonde, adaptations of novels. There are a handful of moments in Blonde where we get glimpses of that more measured and multifaceted approach, such as when she speaks to The Playwright (Adrien Brody) alone, but that's because they are frequently the ones that leave Oates’ writing mostly untouched. The ending of the film is itself the least compelling because it almost completely jettisons what played out in the novel. Maybe there could someday be an adaptation of the novel that does it and Monroe justice, though it would require doing the exact opposite of everything that Dominik has done.

