Retelling the life of film starlet Marilyn Monroe is no easy task, but it seems that filmmaker Andrew Dominik may have succeeded. American author Joyce Carol Oates revealed that she has seen the filmmaker's upcoming project Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as the actress, and has lauded the two for their depiction of the life of the iconic Monroe.

Blonde is based on Oates' 2000 bestselling novel of the same name, which chronicles the cost of fame and Monroe's regrettably brief life. Having revealed during the Neuchâtel Intl. Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland that she has already seen the film, the author thinks Dominik "succeeded" in portraying the life of Monroe: “Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director. I think he succeeded in showing the experience of Norma Jeane Baker from her perspective, rather than see it from the outside, the male gaze looking at a woman. He immersed himself in her perspective.”

Oates also found De Armas’ performance exceptional, saying, “Ana de Armas, the wonderful actress who plays her, I think it took her like four hours of makeup. So when you see them on screen, they don’t really exist. It’s like a fantastic image, but to make it a livelihood is to endure a good deal of anguish.”

Known as a sex symbol from the 1950s and 60s, Oates depicted through her novel how Monroe lost her sense of identity because of the terrible exploitation that the movie industry brought her, treating her as a product and not as a human that she is, of which she said:

“She gained a fame in the world, but that’s not an identity you can live with. It is one that made a lot of money for a lot of men, but not much for herself. When she died, at 36, she didn’t own enough money for a proper funeral. As Marilyn got older, she was still being given these roles a young starlet would play, and she was feeling humiliated. You can’t keep playing this dumb blonde nearing the age of 40. Some people say she committed suicide. I don’t necessarily think that. I think she may have died of something like extreme despair.

Blonde hits Netflix on September 23.