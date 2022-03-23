With a rare rating like this, the biopic promises to be like no other film we have seen in this genre.

The story of Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde dates back almost a decade. However, the long-in-development Netflix film starring Ana de Armas as Monroe is finally coming out later this year. Now, according to the latest Motion Pictures Association ratings listing, Blonde has been rated NC-17. However, since this is a hybrid Netflix and theater release, it's debatable how much the rating matters to the people wanting to watch this biopic from the comfort of their couch.

There is no official plot synopsis for the film yet, but it is based on the 2000s novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Dominik talked to Collider back in 2016 about the project, saying:

"It’s a film about the human condition. It tells the story of how a childhood trauma shapes an adult who’s split between a public and a private self. It’s basically the story of every human being, but it’s using a certain sense of association that we have with something very familiar, just through media exposure. It takes all of those things and turns the meanings of them inside out, according to how she feels, which is basically how we live. It’s how we all operate in the world. It just seems to me to be very resonant. I think the project has got a lot of really exciting possibilities, in terms of what can be done, cinematically."

Now, this was all said before the film was shot and de Armas was cast as Monroe, but it will be interesting to see what gave this film the NC-17 rating. Monroe as an actress lived such a “glamorous life” in the eyes of the public and seeing her story grounded in the harsh reality that every normal person goes through on a daily basis is definitely an intriguing way to go. The NC-17 rating is very rare given that it is not very profitable in the eyes of most studios. However, this is Netflix, and they live by different rules when compared to your average studio.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: ‘Blonde’: The Long, Long History of Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe Biopic

Dominik also is a filmmaker that has been defined by his own unique style of entertainment. His other films like Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James, and Killing Them Softly are their own kind of critical darlings that never seemed to care about connecting with general audiences in the way many other modern films do. Blonde looks to be in that same category.

Blonde has been in development as far back as 2012. It has seen many actresses attached to the project since that time. Naomi Watts was attached to the project quickly after the film was announced before it was reported in 2014 that Jessica Chastain was up for the role. After Chastain dropped out of the film, de Armas officially landed the role in 2019. Production on the project finally began soon after.

From everything we know so far, Blonde sounds like it is going above and beyond your average biopic. This will not be a glossy picture of a famous person's life. This is going to be a raw psychological tragedy. The NC-17 rating only reaffirms this film’s supposed darkness. Despite this film being delayed countless times, this is going to be a unique biopic to keep your eyes out for. Between de Armas as Monroe and Dominik as the writer/director, Blonde has a chance to be the rare successful film with this kind of Adult rating. Blonde is releasing on Netflix as well as coming to theaters later this year.

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Final Poster Teases Nic Cage's Hilarious Adventure

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (291 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick