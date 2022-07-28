Netflix has released a new trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic starring Ana de Armas as pop culture legend Marilyn Monroe. Inspired by the bestselling historical novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde will explore how the Hollywood industry's violence led Monroe to lose her sense of identity.

Born in 1926 in Los Angeles, California, Norma Jeane Mortenson took the name Marilyn Monroe and joined the film industry in 1945, quickly becoming the most prominent sex symbol in cinema. During the 40s and the 50s, Monroe developed a prolific career as an actress, singer, and model, enchanting the world with her big smile and seductive gaze. However, behind the façade of success, there was a person feeling pressure to act just like everyone expected her to, especially in an industry that constantly objectifies women and associates their value with their appearance. Monroe's troubled private life and mental health issues led to her precocious death from an overdose of barbiturates in 1962, when the actress had only 36 years old. Monroe’s death was sadly ruled a probable suicide.

As the new trailer reveals, Netflix’s Blonde will present a fictionalized version of Monroe’s life, showing both sides of her life. Yes, Monroe was an ever-happy sex symbol that inspired millions of women to dream about fame, becoming a pop culture icon that persists until today. Even so, she was also a young woman trapped in a brutal line of business that used her body to sell new products and pushed her to shape her identity according to the public’s expectations. That’s why Blonde will show some of Monroe’s most iconic parts in a new light, exposing issues that are somewhat still present in Hollywood.

RELATED: 'Blonde': Author Joyce Carol Oates Says the Film Succeeded in Depicting Marilyn Monroe's Life

de Armas also shines as Monroe in the new trailer, playing a layered version of the character that’s bound to bring fans to tears. It took some time for Blonde to set its leading star, but the new trailer confirms de Armas was the perfect choice for the role. Before de Armas was finally chosen, Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain were previously attached to the project.

Blonde’s cast also includes Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody as the Playwright (likely playwright Arthur Miller), Bobby Cannavale as the Ex-Athlete (likely one of Monroe’s spouses, baseball player Joe DiMaggio), and Caspar Phillipson as President John F. Kennedy. Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, produced the film.

Blonde debuts on Netflix this September 23. Check out the new trailer below: