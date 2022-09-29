These movies go beyond the normal rating scale and into bold, if not controversial, territory.

Most film directors try to avoid the dreaded NC-17 rating like the plague. It has long been considered the kiss of death, deterring audiences and stirring up negative connotations. The NC-17 rating replaced the equally bad “X-rating” in 1990 and has been a point of controversy for general movie-goers ever since.

To many cinephiles, though, the NC-17 rating is a point of interest and even a badge of honor. It's incredibly rare for mainstream movies to get slapped with the rating, so when movies do, it generates quite a bit of curiosity around them. Regardless of the label, American culture is still obsessed with the forbidden, the sexual, and the shocking, and NC-17 movies will always hold an important place in the film world with some incredible stories.

The following article contains references to sexual violence: reader discretion is advised.

'Blonde' (2022)

As the most recent NC-17 movie released in the United States, Andrew Dominick's Blonde has been the subject of scrutiny and headlines for months. Loads of controversial interviews from the director and cast accompanied the movie's release and have only exacerbated the attention of the explicit rating.

While the movie struggles with the message it sends with its excessive nudity, there are many moments of promise in this NC-17 flick. There are small sparks of brilliance throughout, as well as a sensual and dreamy blur between reality and fiction. It is almost impossible to tell Ana de Armas apart from Marilyn Monroe as the film moves through the epic and depraved rise to fame of Hollywood's most beloved actress.

'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Midnight Cowboy was released decades before the NC-17 rating was added to the Motion Picture Association film rating system. Still, it was smacked with the equally controversial X-rating during its release because of homosexual content. Despite the label, the film won Best Picture at the Academy Awards and remains the only X-rated movie to do so.

As time passed, Midnight Cowboy was eventually dropped to an R rating, which fits it better. The film follows Texan, Joe Buck, played by Jon Voight, as he makes his way through effervescent New York City. Thinking he'll latch on to a rich dowager when he gets there, his appeal to women is not as irresistible as he once thought, and he allies with a sick man.

'Killer Joe' (2011)

Killer Joe follows a cop who moonlights as a hit man. Played by Matthew McConaughey, Killer Joe Cooper agrees to kill the hated mother of a desperate drug dealer in exchange for the man's virginal sister. The phrase “crooked cop” takes on a whole new meaning in William Friedkin's brilliant display of savage emotions and misplaced faux morality.

Killer Joe remains one of the most criminally underrated movies of all time. The psychosexual crime film got slapped with the NC-17 rating due to its excessive nudity, gory violence, and disturbing depictions of psychological abuse. Despite its heavy subject matter, the film excels as a Southern Gothic trailer park tale, featuring unstable characters convinced they're doing some good in the world.

'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

As one of the most iconic X-rated movies in film history, A Clockwork Orange truly lives up to its name. The movie's rating eventually got reduced to an R, but not without a price. The new version released in theaters replaced 31 seconds of the original—with fewer orgy and assault scenes.

Despite its disturbing content, A Clockwork Orange remains among Stanley Kubrick's best movies. The movie is harrowing and difficult to watch, as it follows the character of Alex and his lascivious love for violence. After he is finally jailed for his unrest, he agrees to behavior modification to earn his freedom from jail, only to become a victim himself.

'Man Bites Dog' (1992)

In this black comedy mockumentary, the activities of a rampaging serial killer named Ben (Benoît Poelvoorde) are recorded by a willingly complicit documentary team. As Ben provides commentary on the nature of his “work,” the team eventually becomes his accomplices and active participants in his crimes.

There is no real way to describe why the movie was given an NC-17 rating without going into detail about the horrifically graphic violence presented in the film. But critics also acknowledge its smart and thought-provoking messages—like how a morally gray journalist’s obligation to be “objective” might trump the natural human impulse to intervene in a terrible situation.

'Bad Lieutenant' (1992)

It is no surprise that Harvey Keitel's crime thriller was the first movie ever to get struck with the NC-17 rating after the MPAA included it. The movie is filled with sexual violence, graphic dialogue, and drug use. Hollywood is filled with numerous cop movies, but Abel Ferrara's foray into the genre doesn't once come up for air while studying a man in the thrall of some of humanity's worst impulses.

The movie follows the Lieutenant, a corrupt cop steeped in debt who exploits his authority to sexually harass teenage girls, abuse drugs, and embezzle money. His life of troubles comes to a head when the mob tells him to pay off his debts; or else. The Lieutenant learns of a reward for catching two men who assaulted a nun, and he jumps at the opportunity for the money.

'Shame' (2011)

Shame was a career-defining role for Michael Fassbender for a multitude of reasons—his superb acting talent, his unmatched onscreen presence, enough charisma and terror to bring even the strongest to their knees, and of course, full frontal nudity. The latter of which helped gain this movie an NC-17 rating.

The film earned the rating because of its very explicit sexual content, which is fair. There is a lot of direct sexual matter as the movie follows a successful and handsome New Yorker, Brandon. He seems to live an ordinary life, but underneath it all, he hides the secret of being a sex addict. His constant need for gratification begins to numb him to everything in his life.

'Y tu mamá también' (2001)

Like many 17-year-olds, the lives of Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) are ruled by raging hormones, sexual thoughts, and intense relationships. Y tu mamá también follows the two best friends over the course of an unforgettable summer where they live out a carefree cross-country adventure with an older woman (Maribel Verdú).

The boys and the woman form many deep connections, but the movie's rating comes from explicit nudity and sexual content. It's also quite wild to think about how director, Alfonso Cuarón, went on to direct a Harry Potter movie immediately after this NC-17 coming-of-age gem.

'The Devils' (1971)

The Devils take place in the gorgeous setting of 17th-century France. Father Grandier (Oliver Reed) is a priest whose heretical views on sex and religion influence a passionate following of sexually-obsessed nuns. The power-hungry Cardinal Richelieu (Christopher Logue) realizes he must eliminate Grandier to gain control of France, though. And so Richelieu portrays the priest as a Satanist to spread public outcry and ruin his beloved reputation.

The Devils is simply a landmark in cinema, even with its NC-17 rating. It is based on actual historical events surrounding Urbain Grandier, who was executed. The movie was heavily edited before its release, though, removing graphic scenes that mixed sex and violence with Christian rituals and religious objects.

'Mysterious Skin' (2004)

As a significant part of the New Queer Cinema movement, Gregg Araki is no stranger to queer teens, explicit sexual content, and some of the most serious issues in LGBT+ culture. Not only has he helped shaped queer cinema, but his style of filmmaking is also breathtakingly bold and dripping with punk style.

Mysterious Skin was given an NC-17 rating for its strong use of profanity, sexual and drug content, and nudity. The movie tells the story of Brian (Brady Corbet) and Neil (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the former who is sexually abused and becomes obsessed with UFOs as a way to repress it, and the latter who turns to hustling to deal with his childhood trauma.

