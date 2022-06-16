The biopic taking a fictionalized look into the life and career of iconic actress, singer, and model Marilyn Monroe titled Blonde, has finally got a teaser trailer which showcases Ana de Armas exhibiting an open smile that is uncannily close to the one that the iconic sex symbol from the 1950s and 60s had.

Based on the bestselling historical novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is written and directed by Andrew Dominik, who is known for films like the neo-noir Killing Them Softly. The film, which has been rated NC-17, something that surprised the director, will be presenting a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life which has already been approved and praised by Oates herself on Twitter. The film will be taking place during Monroe’s golden decades of the 50s and 60s with special concern for her inner life and perspective on the world. This project has been a long time coming for the New Zealand-born Australian filmmaker, who’d been in talks about the project since the early 2010s.

The black and white trailer begins with Marilyn crying in front of a dressing table mirror and ends with her showing off one of the most radiant smiles that we have come to associate with the Hollywood star. This shows, in little over 1 minute, the duality that Monroe lived in her life, the suffering behind closed doors, and the nearly blinding grins of her public persona. The short teaser trailer also shows a snippet of the iconic white dress moment, among other moments that are in color, contrasting with the black and white. The song that plays in the trailer is a seemingly slowed-down and almost eerie version of “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” that enhances the dark undertone that we can feel from the trailer.

Image via Netflix

Cuban actress de Armas is taking on the lead role as Monroe, although she wasn’t the first choice initial. At multiple times during the development process, Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain were named as the lead stars in the film. Other members of the cast include Academy Award-winner as the Playwright (likely to refer to playwright Arthur Miller), Bobby Cannavale portrays the Ex-Athlete (likely to refer to another of Monroe’s spouses, baseball player Joe DiMaggio) and Caspar Phillipson plays President John F. Kennedy. The film is produced by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment.

The film will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival this Summer, and it will later become available for streaming on Netflix starting on September 23, 2022. Watch the trailer below: