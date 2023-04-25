Films on World War II are a dime a dozen, but it would be fair to say that films about a heist during wartime are only a handful, like Kelly’s Heroes or The Train, or in recent years, The Monuments Men, Da 5 Bloods. So, when Netflix announced its upcoming war heist film, Blood & Gold (2023), it surely piqued our interest. The last we saw a film like this from the streamer was the 2022 Italian original production, Robbing Mussolini.

Directed by Peter Thorwarth and written by Stefan Barth, Blood & Gold is set during the end of WWII. It follows a German soldier, Heinrich, who abandons his troop to get home and see his daughter. He soon finds himself hiding from the SS soldiers while also looking for hidden gold. Unlike most stories set around wartimes, Blood & Gold is billed as a dark comedy, and with the film’s recently released trailer, it does look quite exciting.

Set to arrive this May, the all-new German film boasts a great cast and creator team, along with a unique plot line. If heist films are your thing, then you should definitely add this to your watchlist. Meanwhile, check out our guide below for the release date, trailer, plot, cast and characters, and everything we know about Blood & Gold.

Image via Netflix

A Netflix original film, Blood & Gold is set to release on Friday, May 26, 2023, on the streaming platform.

Watch the Blood & Gold Trailer

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Blood & Gold and from the very opening scene, it tells you that it is not going to be a heavily dramatic film. Also, it’s worth mentioning that The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” is the new favorite for background music, especially for European war films. Besides the song’s brilliant renditions in Netflix's Wednesday, we have also seen the song being used in another Netflix original WWII film, Robbing Mussolini. But perhaps it seems more fitting for Blood & Gold’s trailer. The opening scenes also give a spoof-like feeling, where Alexander Scheer’s Commander von Starnfeld seems to be channeling Inglourious Basterds’ Hans Landa.

The grave tone of these scenes quickly transitions into all-guns-blazing, action sequences as the story’s other protagonist, Elsa, played enters the plot. From there on, it’s a chaotic, maddening chase for wealth and freedom, with no stones left unturned to settle personal scores. Despite being set on a serious premise, the narrative of the film is what makes it a comedy, or more like an action-comedy.

Who's In the Blood & Gold Cast?

The ensemble cast of Blood & Gold includes some of the popular faces of contemporary German film and television. Robert Masser headlines the cast, in his first-ever Netflix film, as soldier Heinrich, who defects and is declared a traitor. Masser is best known for his stunt performance in Gunpowder Milkshake as well as minor roles in Hollywood productions like Uncharted, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Sense8, and 1917. He is joined by Alexander Scheer, who plays the role of Heinrich’s troop commander, Von Starnfeld. Scheer is best known for his role in the Netflix film Blood Red Sky, Gundermann, Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush, as well as television series like The Island (German), among others. In other roles, German actor Marie Hacke (Outlander) plays the character of Elsa, while English actor Roy McCrerey plays the role of the Sergeant, in his first major role in a Netflix film. He is best known for his previous appearances in Iron Man 3, Carnival Row, Blood Red Sky, and Atlantic Crossing.

The cast also includes Florian Schmidtke as Dörfler, Simon Rupp as Paule, Petra Zieser as Irmgard, Stephan Grossmann as Bürgermeister Richard, Juri Senft as Koehler, Jared Lorenzo as American GI, and Tomas Karel as Hebler, among others.

Who Are the Creators of Blood & Gold?

Image via Netflix

Blood & Gold is directed by German filmmaker Peter Thorwarth from a screenplay by writer-director Stephan Barth. Thorwarth debuted with his feature, Bang Boom Bang in 1999, which was a breakthrough for his career and later became a cult film. He also wrote and directed the Jupiter Award-winning German film, What doesn't fit, will be made to fit, The Wave, and the 2021 action-horror feature, Blood Red Sky, which is considered to be one of the most successful German productions. Barth is best known for writing for films like Motown, Ein Schnitzel für drei, and series like Alarm für Cobra 11 – Die Autobahnpolizei and Cologne P.D., among several others.

The war comedy film is produced by Christian Becker, Pavel Muller, Mark Nolting, and Amara Palacios for the German studio Rat Pack Filmproduktion. Thorwarth and Becker are known for their collaboration of 25 years, from Bang Boom Bang to Blood Red Sky. He is also an associate producer on The Drew Barrymore Show.

When and Where Was Blood & Gold Filmed?

The filming for Blood & Gold began in March 2022 and ended in May 2022, with production taking place in various locations across the Czech Republic.

What's the Plot of Blood & Gold About?

Blood & Gold is set in the spring of 1945, during the last days of WWII. It is a story of two starkly different people, from different backgrounds, but with one common goal – to seek justice and fight their common enemy. SS soldier Heinrich deserts his troop because he wants to go back home and find his daughter. But his commander declares him a traitor and hangs him from a tree. Out of nowhere, a local farm girl, Elsa saves him and hides him on her farm. They soon learn about a treasure trove of gold, hidden somewhere in Elsa’s village, which the Nazi soldiers are also hunting for. Their greed for the treasure leads to rampant murder and mayhem in the village, while a lot of dirty secrets come to light.

Here's the official synopsis of Netflix’s Blood & Gold: