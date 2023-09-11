The Big Picture Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will traumatize audiences with its horrifying portrayal of Tigger, who is described as incredibly violent and torturous.

The first film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, was a major success at the box office, making over $5 million against its extremely low budget.

The sequel aims to take the dreadfulness to another level with Tigger's introduction, promising a shocking, explosive, and gore-filled movie.

2023 has been another great year for the slasher genre. One of the more disturbing entries in the ghastly sub-genre was Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. The horror reimagining of A.A. Milne’s children's stories traumatized audiences in large part due to their nostalgic connection to the Disney version of the character. However, if the first film didn’t haunt you enough, the sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 definitely will as the first images of Tigger have just been released.

The new images, debuted by IGN, prove the once lovable energetic tiger has seen better days. The three images show Tigger from every horrifying angle possible. Two extreme close-ups for instance see blood gushing from Tigger’s mouth like he just took a bite out of his next Ill-fated victim. The final shot of Tigger gives us the full look of him as if he just mauled a prison to death.

This will be Tigger’s introduction into this horror-centric universe — he wasn’t in the first film because the character doesn’t hit the public domain until 2024. To the dismay of most Disney fans, that’s less than four months away. When talking about the character’s debut, producer Scott Jeffery said,“ Tigger is incredibly violent. He loves to torture his victims before killing them.” In terms of the sequel’s scope, Jeffery added that the sequel would have “a substantially higher budget so Rhys is really able to create a shocking, explosive, and gore-filled movie. I truly think people will really dig what we are creating.”

‘Blood and Honey’ Killed the Box Office

When Blood and Honey was released earlier this year it made over $5 million at the box office. That was a major success given its budget was only around $100 thousand. The marketing hooked horror fans with its very disturbing take on the Hundred Acre Woods and delivered on that kill-happy promise. Since its success other popular fairy tale classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty have gotten in on the horror fun, but Blood and Honey 2 looks to be taking the dreadful concept to another insane level with Tigger's introduction. The cast for the sequel includes Scott Chambers, Simon Callow, Ryan Olivia, Peter DeSourza-Frighoney, and Lewis Santon as Tigger himself.

When Does ‘Blood and Honey 2’ Release?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has a release window of February 2024 and is currently in production in the UK. Until then, you can view the new gruesome nightmare-inducing images of Tigger down below.