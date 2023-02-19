Paramount+ has cancelled Blood and Treasure, a globetrotting action-adventure series, TV Line reports. The cancellation comes weeks after the news of Paramount+ merging with Showtime was announced and months after the second season of the series aired.

Created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia the series was billed as “Raiders of the Lost Ark meets The Da Vinci Code.” It followed Danny, a former FBI agent specializing in stolen art and antiquities, and Lexi, a cunning art thief who team up and unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization. The series had a rocky history ever since it first debuted in May 2019 on CBS and eventually moved to sibling streamer Paramount+. Given good reception, the second season was ordered midway through Season 1. Nonetheless, pandemic-related production shutdowns delayed the filming of Season 2, which didn’t wrap until mid-December 2020 and aired in July 2022. With its historical art-based mystery plotlines and the central characters’ chemistry, the series held audiences’ attention but not for long.

The season 2 finale saw Danny successfully petition a judge to pardon all of Shaw’s illegal past actions while Danny, Lexi, and Chuck got flagged down by a lawyer for the Reece estate, who came bearing an eye-popping trust that had been bequeathed to Danny. Fans of the series will have to live with this happily-ever-after-ish conclusion as the series will not return to Paramount+ nor will be shopped.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Paramount+ to Increase Subscription Price for the First Time

The news does not come as a surprise given the current industry upheaval as most steamers are looking for ways to make the business more profitable and which have in turn axed many running series and new ones. Paramount+ dubbed its merger with Showtime as “the natural next step in our evolution.” The company plans to carry over some original content from streaming services to the TV network, including shows like Halo and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Who Starred in 'Blood and Treasure'?

The series cast Matt Barr as Danny McNamara, Sofia Pernas as Lexi Vaziri, James Callis as Simon Hardwick, Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsso, Michael James Shaw as Aiden Shaw, Oded Fehr as Karim Farouk, Alicia Coppola as Dr. Ana Castillo. Further rounding off the cast is Mark Gagliardi, Michelle Lee, John Larroquette, Antonio Cupo, Victoria Diamond, Ron Yuan, and Byron Mann among others. Co-creators Federman and Scaia also serve as writers and executive producers alongside Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, and Mark Vlasic.

Check out the trailer for Blood and Treasure below: