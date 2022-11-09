Have you missed the intrigue of high school students trying to bring down a child trafficking syndicate? I have. After dropping a teaser video for the date announcement of the series’ return, Netflix has now officially released the trailer for the third season of the South African teen drama series, Blood & Water. New episodes are coming to Netflix on November 25, it’s time to get hyped for our return to Parkhurst High and the relentless Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata).

The new season of Blood & Water will keep on chronicling the journey of Puleng and Fikile Bhele aka Fiks (Khosi Ngema), as the latter continues to grapple with the knowledge that the woman she called mother had purchased her from a child trafficking syndicate. Aside from that, Fiks has to deal with reconnecting with her birth mother while still searching for her abducted mother. Karabo ‘KB’ Molapo (Thabang Molaba) will also be having a tough time of his own, as his mother comes back into his life after being absent for years. Her return, however, is not out of a desire to see her son but to clean up the mess created by the outing of Fiks’ abducted mother, Nwabisa Bhele (Xolile Tshabalala).

The trailer for the third season of Blood & Water reveals that this new season could very well be the darkest and most dangerous season yet. It would seem like no one’s life is getting spared as there appears to be a tsunami crashing down on the existence of the students of Parkhurst High and their parents. In the same vein, Puleng’s quest to uncover the truth about the syndicate puts her in harm’s way as the criminal organization seeks to cover its tracks and get the eyes of the public and the authorities away from their business.

Image via Netflix

Despite being involved in a car crash, it would seem Puleng does not take it as a warning sign fit to deter her from exposing the criminal empire that robbed her of a sister and nearly destroyed her parent’s marriage. Her unrelenting nature, and the seeming negligence of the police to investigate her disappearance – when she is taken by the criminals – means that while her new boyfriend, Wade Daniels (Dillon Windvogel) risks his life to find and save her, Puleng has to grab her chances when she can and leap into freedom.

Blood & Water is one of Netflix’s most-watched original South African series, with the show putting out an impressive cast that makes the storyline ever immersive. The cast also includes Sandi Schultz, Aro Greeff, Gretel Fincham, Odwa Gwanya, Patrick Mofokeng, Gail Mabalane, Mekaila Mathys, Natasha Thahane, and Cindy Mahlangu among others.

Blood & Water premieres on Netflix on November 25. Watch the trailer below: