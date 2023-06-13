"Welcome to Parkhurst High!" We are sure to hear those words very soon as Netflix has announced that its hit South African original high school drama, Blood & Water has officially begun production on Season 4. Puleng and the students of Parkhurst will be bringing back all the intrigue and won't be too far away from trouble as always when the new season arrives.

To mark the announcement, Netflix SA has released a video on their Twitter account that features some of the show's key players all hilariously making a mess of the announcement. The video, set within the walls of Parkhurst High, features the two main protagonists in Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) and Fikile Bhele aka Fiks (Khosi Ngema) clad in high school uniforms. Also, featuring in the promotional clip are, Fiks' boyfriend, Sam (Leroy Siyafa) and this prestigious institution's once embattled head girl, Tahira Kahn (Mekaila Mathys) both joining in to bring such wonderful news. The arrival of a fourth season of the show will be seen as a milestone for original South African content on Netflix. It will be the first time a series from the region has gone past the three season mark. How to Ruin Christmas currently ties Blood & Water with three seasons apiece.

The coming season is going to certainly test the bonds of friendship and family shared among the characters. The events of season three, had seen Puleng kidnapped and ultimately rescued by a joint effort from her estranged lover, Wade Daniels (Dillon Windvogel) and her cousin, Lunga (Mpho Sibeko) - a character whose presence marked substantive representation for LGBTQ+ people in the series. Puleng's rescue ultimately led to the unraveling of corruption in the police force as well as links to the child trafficking syndicate run by Lisbeth Molapo (Sonia Mbele). How Puleng and Fiks deal with the loss of a father and mother respectively, and how it affects their newly established sisterhood would be worth watching.

The Class of Season 4

Alongside the announcement of production starting for season 4, Netflix also released a new class photo featuring some new and returning faces set to light up the halls of Parkhurst. The photo was posted with a caption that reads, "New term, new students, new DRAMA!" There is sure to be some drama. Those appearing in the photo include Natasha Thahane, Katishcka Kiara, Arno Greeff, Tumisho Masha, Thabang Molaba, and Meggan Lee Johnstone alongside the aforementioned cast members who appeared in the announcement video. Other cast members who are expected to return for another season include, Brian Bhele (Patrick Mofokeng), Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane), Siya (Odwa Gwanya), Reece (Greteli Fincham), Headmistress Nicole Daniel (Sandi Schultz) among others.

There is no release date for Blood & Water Season 4. Watch the announcement video and check out the class photo below: