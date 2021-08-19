Netflix has released the trailer for Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, an upcoming documentary that explores the friendship between two of the most important figures of American history. Using historical footage and interviews with family and friends, Blood Brothers will explore how the two men met, became friends, and ultimately saw their friendship crack under the weight of shifting ideals.

The trailer explores how faith and politics helped bring Malcolm X and Ali together, as both men were vocal about their Islamic conversion and the need to fight for Black freedom in America. However, faith would also tear their friendship apart, as diverging beliefs about the leadership of the Nation of Islam split brothers who once used to trust each other with their lives.

Inspired by the book of the same name written by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith, Blood Brothers is directed by Marcus A. Clarke and produced by Kenya Barris and Jason Perez. Clarke acts as executive producer together with Erynn Sampson, Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, and Simon George. Among the interviewees featured in the documentary are Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, and Ali’s brother Rahman and daughters Maryum and Hana.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali comes to Netflix on September 9. Check out the documentary’s trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali:

Blood Brothers tells the extraordinary and ultimately tragic story of the friendship between two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, and Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam’s — and black America’s — most incendiary and charismatic leader. This was the unlikeliest of friendships - the brash Olympic Champion who spoke in verse to the amusement of the white press and the ex-con intellectual-turned-revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression and dismissed sports as a triviality. But their bond was deep, their friendship real.

