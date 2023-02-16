Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington feature in the first still from Blood for Dust, an upcoming action-thriller from director Rod Blackhurst. The film began shooting last November, and is currently in post-production. Blood for Dust traces the story of two former friends who reconnect one fateful day, and find themselves involved in a high-stakes (and highly dangerous) smuggling operation.

Harington plays the illegal weapons dealer Ricky, who enlists his old buddy Cliff, a down-on-his-luck traveling salesman, to join him as he expands his business into cross-border weapons and drugs smuggling. Josh Lucas plays the boss of a mid-level American cartel. After a violent incident, Cliff realizes that he may be in over his head.

The new still shows Cliff and Ricky in some kind out hideout, sitting on the floor. While McNairy looks more or less like he normally does, it seems like Harington is playing the more colorful character. Ricky is, after all, a charismatic criminal. At least that’s what his shiny shoes and slicked back hair suggest. He also happens to have a spectacular mustache that makes him look like Paul Teutul Sr. from American Chopper. At the very least, the characters from The Gray Man now have someone giving their facial hair game some solid competition.

Image via Disney

This character almost feels like Harington's response to playing (the rather square) Jon Snow on HBO’s massively popular Game of Thrones for eight seasons. He has since starred in Marvel’s superhero epic Eternals, and most recently, he appeared in the psychological thriller Baby Ruby. He will next be seen in Apple’s ambitious anthology series Extrapolations, which got a trailer just this week. McNairy broke onto the scene with the micro-budget science-fiction movie Monsters, and has since appeared in major films such as Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and on the television shows Halt and Catch Fire and True Detective.

Blood for Dust is written by David Ebeltoft, from a story co-written by Blackhurst and Ebeltoft. The film is produced by Noah Lang, Mark Fasano and Bernard Kira. Highland Film Group locked international distribution deals for the project in October. You can get a better look at the new still here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

You can read the film's official synopsis here: