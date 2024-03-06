The Big Picture Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington team up in the crime thriller Blood for Dust , premiering April 19, 2024.

Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington are old friends turned partners in crime in the new trailer for Blood for Dust. The crime thriller premieres in select theaters and on digital April 19, 2024. Josh Lucas, Ethan Suplee, and Stephen Dorff also star in the upcoming film, which is helmed by Rod Blackhurst.

In the trailer, McNairy plays Gus, a traveling salesman in dire financial straits. Desperate, he turns to his long-estranged friend Ricky (Harington, sporting a distinctive mustache), a dealer in both illegal weapons and illegal drugs. Gus soon finds that, contrary to the familiar aphorism, crime does indeed pay; however, it also demands a steep price in return. Ricky is his guide through a seamy underworld of strip clubs, cash-filled suitcases, and desolate back roads. As could be expected, everything soon goes wrong; bullets fly, bodies start to pile up, and Gus needs to get out before he loses everything.

Who Are the Stars of 'Blood for Dust'?

Character actor McNairy starred in AMC's 1980s-set tech drama Halt and Catch Fire, and Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, in addition to making notable appearances in Argo, C'mon C'mon, and Gone Girl. He can next be seen in the college drama The Line, the horror thriller Nightbitch, and the thriller remake Speak No Evil. Best known for portraying Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, Harington has also starred in Pompeii, Seventh Son, and the MCU film Eternals. He will next star in the time-travel romance Eternal Return and the third season of Industry.

Lucas currently recurs on Yellowstone as the younger version of Kevin Costner's character and is set to star in Apple's upcoming period comedy series Palm Royale. Suplee starred on Boy Meets World, My Name is Earl, and in American History X; he recently appeared in Manodrome. Dorff starred in Backbeat, Blade, and the third season of True Detective; he recently appeared on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

Blood for Dust was directed by Blackhurst, who directed the true-crime documentaries Amanda Knox and John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise and wrote the screen story for the aquatic horror film Night Swim. It was written by David Ebeltoft (Here Alone), and produced by Ryan Winterstern, Bernard Kira, Petr Jákl, Ari Novak, Arun Kumar, Bobby Campbell, Nathan Klingher, Mark Fasano, and Noah Lang.

Blood for Dustpremieres in select theaters and on digital April 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Blood for Dust below.