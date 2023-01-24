Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.

Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) plays Jess, Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) plays Jess' estranged husband, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong plays Owen, and Skylar Morgan Jones plays Tyler. Keep reading to find out how you can watch Blood.

When Is Blood Coming to Movie Theaters?

Blood's cast and crew were officially announced in September 2020. Filming for the movie took only a month to complete, beginning October 14, 2020, and ending November 14, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. More recently, it was announced that Blood will release theatrically across the United States on January 27, 2023.

Blood (2023) Showtimes

You can use the following link to see showtimes and tickets for Blood at a theater near you:

Watch the Blood Trailer

The first trailer for Blood was released exclusively through Collider on December 21, 2022. The video begins in a remote barn, in which a determined Jess tells a panicking, tied-up woman surrounded by medical equipment that "a mother would do anything to save her child". This scene is intercut with shots of a gnarled old tree, surrounded by a circle of sparse, bare land, leading us to speculate that this tree is perhaps the key to the infection. Jess continues to explain that something dark has taken root within her son, and we see part of the scene in which the family dog returns from his time in the forest, now growling and covered in blood, and attacks Owen. Interestingly, just before the dog lunges, Owen notices the animal's eyes glowing in a disturbing way. As a result of the attack, Owen is rushed to the hospital, and when Jess rushes to Owen's room, she walks in to see a sickening scene: her angelic eight-year-old son eagerly slurping from a nearby blood bag. It's no coincidence that after Owen's hearty "meal", his vital signs soon begin to improve, his recovery skyrocketing until he is once again in perfect health. As unsuspecting doctors marvel at the boy's miraculous recovery, Jess has to come to terms with the fact that her son's blood-drinking episode isn't just a one-and-done situation. In order to survive, Owen needs to stick to his grisly new diet, and as his mother, isn't it her responsibility to meet his needs by any means necessary? From watching the trailer, it's safe to say Blood looks to be a stomach-churning, fresh new take on the vampire genre.

When Is Blood Coming to Streaming and VOD?

It has been revealed that Blood will be available on demand from January 31, 2023. We're yet to get a streaming date though and it is difficult to pin down exactly which streaming service will eventually host Blood. However, considering Vertical Entertainment is the distribution company releasing the film, we can speculate that the movie will likely be available on Hulu, which is where a lot of movies distributed by Vertical eventually end up. United States residents are able to watch Vertical Entertainment with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. Vertical Entertainment, via Hulu, is home to a wide range of horror movies, notably including Winona Ryder's recent nail-biter Gone in the Night.

Vertical Entertainment on Hulu

More Movies Like Blood That You Can Watch Right Now

Bones and All (2022): Bones and All begins in 1980s Virginia, with teenage newcomer Maren sneaking out of her home to spend the night at a friend's house. Whilst at the sleepover, Maren bites off a girl's finger and sprints home to her father in a panic, leaving behind screaming chaos in her wake. Shortly after this incident, Maren is abandoned by her father, who leaves her a tape detailing how her cannibalistic urges first began in early childhood. With no one to answer to, Maren embarks on a road trip across America, where she learns there are others like her, and attempts to untangle the dark web of her identity.

Rent on Amazon

Insidious (2010): Husband-and-wife Josh and Renai Lambert, along with their two sons Dalton and Foster and their baby daughter Cali, are settling into their new home. As night falls, Dalton sneaks up to the attic, intending to explore. In the attic, Dalton encounters a supernatural entity that causes him to fall badly from a stool. The after-effects of the encounter lead Dalton to slip into a coma. For three months, doctors try to bring Dalton out of the mysterious coma with no success, and due to this, his parents make the decision to care for him at home. Soon after the unconscious boy is brought back to the family home, paranormal occurrences begin, and Dalton's brother Foster swears to his incredulous parents that he sees Dalton roaming the halls at night.

Watch on HBO Max

Let the Right One In (2008): 12-year-old Oskar lives with his mother in an apartment building in western Stockholm. Oskar is mercilessly bullied by his classmates and often imagines getting revenge. One night, the lonely boy meets his new next-door neighbor: Eli, a pale young girl of a similar age to Oskar. Although Eli initially tells Oskar they cannot be friends, the two soon begin communicating, and Eli encourages Oskar to finally stand up for himself. The only catch? Eli is not what she seems, and she has a dark and bloody secret.

Watch on Prime Video