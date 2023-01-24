Vertical Entertainment released a chilling new clip from Brad Anderson's upcoming horror flick Blood that shows Michelle Monaghan as a mentally deteriorating mother doing everything to save her son. The film centers on a family left in shambles after the parents' divorce, leaving Monaghan's character Jess to take her young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) and daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) back to her old farmhouse. When their dog catches rabies and bites Owen, things go from bad to worse as his infection and worsening behavior necessitate extreme care to save him, but the clip shows it'll cost Jess's morality in the process.

Monaghan is terrifying in the new clip as she explains what's going on to a woman (June B. Wilde) gagged and tied up in her house. Although Jess is clearly the threat in this situation, her tone is nothing but soft and motherly to her victim. She insists that it's only right the woman knows what's happening and even undoes her gag, telling her gently not to say a word. As the woman stares on in fear, Jess pours her heart out about her sick son, explaining that she desperately needs the woman's help to keep him alive until she can find a cure. There was never any choice for the victim, however. Once the woman looks down, she sees blood draining from her veins and starts to panic as Jess thanks her for her help. Her twisted version of motherly love will apparently drive her to slowly kill her victims if it means her son is safe.

Anderson is no stranger to creating bleak horror features. Some of his best-known work like the deeply creepy psychological horror Session 9, the Christian Bale-led cult classic thriller The Machinist, and the critical darling Transsiberian have found acclaim out of truly dark premises. That seems to be the case again with Blood which received solid reviews from critics for its strong emotional connection to the horror. If the clip and the name are any indications, however, this will be a far bloodier affair than some of Anderson's previous work.

Who Else Joined Anderson for Blood?

This time around, Anderson joined forces with screenwriter Will Honley who most recently penned the Escape Room sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. The rest of the cast also features horror veteran Skeet Ulrich as Jess's former husband alongside Rodrigo Beilfuss and Erik Athavale.

Blood will enjoy a theatrical run starting January 27 before becoming available on demand starting on January 31. Check out the new clip below.