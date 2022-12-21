Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease.

The exclusive trailer starts with Jess (Monaghan) in the basement of the farmhouse she moved into after her divorce. Before her lies a woman tied to a chair. The woman is visibly scared and seems to have just regained consciousness and realized the dire situation she finds herself in. Jess asks the woman not to struggle and offers to tell her what’s happening. As Jess underlines, a mother would do anything to save her child, and it’s just not worth it for her victim to try to escape.

In the trailer, we learn that Jess’ son was the victim of a brutal attack by a rabid dog. After getting bit, the boy develops an unquenchable thirst for blood. The blood he consumes, however, seems to cure any illness in a record time, giving him a miraculous recovery after the dog’s attack. Unfortunately, Jess is now forced to choose how to deal with the dire situation, as her son’s gruesome needs push her to attack other people. Yes, Jess is doing some nasty things in the trailer. But how can we judge the lengths someone goes to keep their children safe?

Image via Vertical

RELATED: First ‘Scream VI’ Trailer Brings Ghostface Back to Face Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera

Blood’s trailer promises the movie explores vampirism through new lenses, which is already exciting for horror fans. There’s also no lack of, well, blood coming from people and animals, which teases the upcoming movie might not be the best choice for people with weak stomachs. Be it as it may, Blood is right on top of our January watchlist.

Who’s Involved in Blood?

Directed by Brad Anderson from a script by Will Honley, Blood also stars Skeet Ulrich, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, June B. Wilde, and Skylar Morgan Jones.

Blood comes to theaters on January 27 and on demand on January 31, 2023. Check out the exclusive trailer and the film’s synopsis below.