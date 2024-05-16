Editor's Note: The following contains spoiler for Season 2 of Blood of Zeus.

Netflix’s Greek-inspired anime Blood of Zeus returns to audiences with a new season almost four years after the series’ premiere and delivers with a continuation of its epic tale. The series follows Zeus’ (Jason O’Mara) illegitimate son, Heron (Derek Philips), who is tasked with saving Olympus and Earth despite the interference of his long-lost half-brother Seraphim (Elias Toufexis) and the drama among the gods. Following the climactic battle between the giants, Hera (Claudia Christian), and Seraphim against Zeus, Heron, and most of the Olympians, the series focuses on Zeus’s death and the new tasks given to Heron and Seraphim. As Heron awakens his newfound demigod abilities, which are similar to Zeus’ ability to summon lightning bolts, he hears about prophecies concerning his deceased brother.

The series continues both brothers' journeys as Heron finds his place among the Olympians and Seraphim faces repercussions for his actions in the Underworld. The season focuses on a common theme among the gods, which may make them more flawed than people, which is their lack of capacity for moving on. The series incorporates more aspects of Greek mythology with new characters and challenges which will have gargantuan consequences.

Season 2 of 'Blood of Zeus' Expands the World Through New Gods and Monsters

The season introduces new characters which refresh the narrative while holding on to some aspects of the source material. The most prominent additions are Demeter (Cissy Jones), Gaia, Hades (Fred Tatasciore), Persephone (Lara Pulver), and Typhon. The season reinterprets the relationship between Hades and Persephone into a tragic romance that Demeter disapproves of as Persephone's mother. Gaia is introduced as an entity who surpasses the Olympians as the personification of the Earth, and matriarch to the Olympians as the grandmother and great-grandmother to most of them. Hades is seen as an outcast compared to his fellow Olympians, who do not appreciate the domain he rules over and one that he loathes in comparison to his brothers Zeus and Poseidon (Chris Diamantopoulos). Persephone is someone who wants to be with the people she loves while focusing on her domain as a nature-based goddess.

Among the new characters, Blood of Zeus uses a lesser-known but formidable character to introduce a new problem for possibly another season — Typhon. The character is described as the last giant Zeus and the Olympians had to fight, and without Zeus, or someone who possesses similar abilities to him, the Olympians would be annihilated. The series seems to draw inspiration from the Greek monster of the same name. According to Britannica, Typhon is described as a monster with a hundred dragon heads and a personification of volcanic forces for being confined under Mount Etna, or other volcanic regions. The series uses Typhon’s power as an elemental force contained in an Eleusinian stone which strengthens an Olympian’s powers, as demonstrated when in the hands of Hermes (Matthew Mercer) and Heron.

Heron and Seraphim Team Up After Forgiving Each Other

While journeying for the Eleusinian stone, both Heron and Seraphim have the opportunity to attack those who wronged them. As Heron follows the advice and warnings of Gaia and the Fates (Jennifer Hale), he returns to his village and, with the guidance of his friends, chooses forgiveness instead of vengeance. After Heron uses his demigod powers to fight the Keres that are attacking his home village, he is tempted to take revenge against the men who abused him and his mother, but after seeing that they also have loved ones to protect, he decides to leave. While Seraphim is in the Underworld, Hades plans on using his half-giant abilities to help him acquire the Eleusinian stone. Seraphim eventually decides to help Hades in exchange for helping a deceased romantic partner of Seraphim's who is stuck suffering in the Underworld due to her receiving an improper burial. However, Seraphim decides to first take revenge against the one who killed her before helping Hades acquire the stone by accomplishing Gaia's challenges in the Hidden Realm.

During Gaia’s challenges, Heron and Seraphim acknowledge that the ruler of the gods must let go of the past. Seraphim knows that he’s too vengeful for the role, but acknowledges the ideal during the first trial. Heron acknowledges his guilt and regret regarding the events of the series which lead to the deaths of his parents. Gaia helps Heron through this by proposing that he forgives himself for these actions, so he can try to forgive those who have wronged him, like Seraphim. Both brothers care for each other and realize that they are on different sides. As the Olympians fight for the Eleusinian stone, Heron and Seraphim fight for the stone while protecting each other. The brothers forgive each other but still have many vendettas to work through.

Who Dies at the End of 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2?

As Heron holds the Eleusinian stone to end the fight between the Olympians, he proposes that all of them forgive each other before their conflict potentially leads to something worse. Heron chooses to listen to Gaia's advice and finds solace with the Fates' warning of his inevitable demise by stating that he is powerful like Zeus, but wants the Olympians to move on from upsetting events stirred by Hera attacking Olympus as well as Hades and Demeter's ploy to weaken all the other Olympians. Unfortunately, Hades, dissatisfied with his fate of being in the Underworld and being apart from Persephone, chooses to kill Heron and steal the stone for himself.

Gaia, outraged by this outcome, deems all the Olympians unworthy of their titles and unleashes Typhon back onto the world. However, Gaia mentioned that either Heron or Seraphim could be the one to save everyone. The season has established, with Seraphim returning to the living world, that death is impermanent. If the show is renewed, Heron will likely be in the Underworld, and Hades has demonstrated the ability to return those of the deceased back to the living world. The Olympians may likely have to work together and/or see if they can bring Heron or Zeus back to life to stop Typhon. Blood of Zeus builds upon the lore through its source material while creating characters that feel like the ones fitting an exhilarating narrative.

Both seasons of Blood of Zeus are now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

