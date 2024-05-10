War threatens to engulf Olympus yet again in Blood of Zeus Season 2 - the follow-up to Netflix's anime-inspired Greek mythology series. Created by the Immortals writers Charley Parlaapanides and Vlas Parlapanides, Blood of Zeus Season 1 offers a brutal and unforgiving world populated by gods and monsters. Here, we follow the exploits of a young man named Heron (Derek Phillips), who goes from life as a humble farmer into a demigod who is the secret son of Zeus (Jason O'Mara).

Relentlessly hunted by a vengeful demon known as Seraphim (Elias Toufexis) and hated by his stepmother Hera (Claudia Christian), Heron and his companions succeed in protecting Olympus. Alas, the seemingly invincible Zeus is killed in the final battle, and now some nefarious forces seek to take over the Pantheon of Gods by force. It's been a long four years since Season 1 of Blood of Zeus, so there is plenty of understandable anticipation for Season 2. To learn more about the mature and gritty Greek adventure, its cast, trailer, and more, here is everything we know about Blood of Zeus Season 2.

When Did 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2 Come Out?

Heron's odyssey finally continues as Blood of Zeus Season 2 premiered on Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2?

Just like with Season 1, Season 2 of Blood of Zeus is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Blood of Zeus will be leading a solid animation slate for the service amid a very significant month of other quality shows. The month began with the premiere of the Jeff Daniels-led corporate drama A Man in Full. Later this month, the wildly successful Bridgerton will also be making its grand return to streaming with the first part of Season 3.

Does 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Netflix released the official trailer for Blood of Zeus Season 2 on April 11th, 2024, giving fans their first look at the embattled Greek world for the first time in four years. The trailer also gives a glimpse at what Olympus looks like after the death of Zeus, as the Greek Pantheon of Gods tries to decide how to move forward. While the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Heron is giving a message to save and reconcile with his brother Seraphim despite the havoc he caused in Season 1. Seraphim is now in the Underworld following the climactic battle, and he's now struck a bargain with Hades (Fred Tatasciore), who is about to make a dastardly play for the throne of Olympus.

Who Stars in 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2?

Much of the cast of Blood of Zeus Season 1 is expected to return for Season 2, starting with Derek Phillips as the heroic Heron. Phillips is best known for his role as Billy Riggins in Friday Night Lights. Joining Phillips are Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick as the noble Alexia and Star Trek: Discovery star Elias Toufexis as the villainous Seraphim. Blood of Zeus Season 2's big bad is the Lord of the Underworld, Hades, who is voiced by voice-acting legend Fred Tatasciore. Also in the mix are Invincible star Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios and Castlevania star Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Kofi.

Other legendary gods we could see return in Blood of Zeus Season 2 include:

Babylon 5 star Claudia Christian as Hera

star Claudia Christian as Hera Chris Diamantopoulos as Poseidon

Thundercats star Matthew Mercer as Hermes

star as Hermes Hart of Dixie star Matt Lowe as Ares

star as Ares Preacher star Adam Croasdell as Apollo

star as Apollo Adam Croasdell as Hephaestus

X-Men '97 star Jennifer Hale as Artemis

star as Artemis Labyrinth star David Shaughnessy as Dionysus

New cast members for Blood of Zeus Season 2 include Lara Pulver (The Alienist), Sarah Elmaleh (Halo Infinite), and Dustin Harnish (A House Divided).

What is 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2 About?

The official plot syonpsis for Blood of Zeus Season 2 reads as follows:

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus's crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Who is Made 'Blood of Zeus' Season 2?

Blood of Zeus Season 2 was once again being written by creators Charley Parlapanides and Vilas Parlapanides. The sibiling duo's prior work includes the Henry Cavill-starring mythology film Immortals and Netflix's live-action remake of Death Note. The team of directors for Season 2 includes Jae H. Kim (The Boys Presents: Diabolical) and Jae Woo Kim and Joshua Covey, the latter of whom will be making their directorial debuts with Blood of Zeus. The Parlapanides brothers are also credited as the show's executive producers along with Brad Graeber (Castlevania: Nocturne) and Michael Hughes (Futurama).

