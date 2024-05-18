The Big Picture Blood of Zeus Season 2 delivers an engaging Greek mythology-inspired tale.

Original characters enhance the narrative, with Heron embodying existentialism, Alexis serving as a moral guide, and Seraphim seeking redemption.

The animation brings thrilling action sequences to life, creating a captivating interpretation of Greek mythology, bolstered by the intriguing character arcs.

The second season of the beloved Netflix anime Blood of Zeus, has arrived, and it delivers another epic tale for subscribers. The anime follows Zeus’ (Jason O’Mara) illegitimate son, Heron (Derek Philips), tasked with saving Olympus and Earth despite the interference of his long-lost half-brother Seraphim (Elias Toufexis) and the upheaval among the gods. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series’ second season premiere was worth the four-year wait based on its 100% score for both seasons. The series creates a well-paced tale, immersing audiences in a world where Greek mythology comes to life, with reinterpretations of gods and monsters, original characters, a new story, and beautiful animation.

The show is engaging for fans of Greek mythology through its interpretations of well-known gods, monsters, and settings. It is also a delight for general audiences with original characters and a new story for fans of fantasy, action, and anime. Some of the original characters include Heron, Alexis (Jessica Henwick), Kofi (Adetokumboh M’Cormack), and Seraphim to ground the narrative while expanding upon its otherworldly destinations like Mount Olympus and the Underworld.

'Blood of Zeus' Is Full of Epic Quests with Epic Character Arcs

Many of the show's original characters give the audience a new perspective on Greek mythology as the characters navigate a world of gods and monsters. Heron, as the focal character, shows his perspective from being ostracized in a small village, to learning that he is a demigod who embarks on epic quests. The second season, in particular, uses his character to embody existentialism, as he fears not being remembered after dying. Alexis seems to be a guide for Heron as she helps him understand various supernatural aspects of the narrative. In the second season, she becomes more of a moral guide for Heron to convince him to help those who hurt him in the past and warn him when his newfound demigod powers are hazardous to his allies. Kofi aids Heron and Alexis throughout the series and his motivations seem to be based on his faith in the gods, as he hopes the Fates (Jennifer Hale) help him restore his honor, and also help Heron with his quest, since it was given to him by Gaia, a personification of the Earth.

Although introduced as a demon, Seraphim demonstrates the path a person may follow if the Greek gods are not in his favor. Seraphim has been an antagonist of the series, and he is given a lot of focus through his backstory as he continues his murderous quest for vengeance. As Heron finds strength in learning about his connection to the Greek gods, Seraphim finds a cause for a lot of the strife he has endured during his life. Zeus and Hera (Claudia Christian) admit to many attempts at keeping him alive while separated from his birth mother and facing many challenges. However, the second season gives him the opportunity for redemption as he helps Hades (Fred Tatasciore) in exchange for alleviating the suffering of someone he loved in the Underworld.

Building on the Symbolism of the Greek Gods

The second season’s introduction of new characters like Hades and Persephone (Lara Pulver), provides the opportunity to see the series’ interpretation of the Underworld. The show introduced Mount Olympus as an extension of the Earth that seems easier for mortals to traverse, while entry into the Underworld seems to only be accessible to the deceased and Olympians. The series, especially through Hades' perspective, offers a grim view of the Underworld, not because of the dead, but from the lack of opportunities he has to enjoy the world of the living. The series expands on this interesting take on Hades as an emotional and philosophical journey for audiences.

The introduction of Hades strengthens the allure of the show by giving audiences another morally ambiguous and complicated character, like Seraphim, that audiences can loathe and sympathize with as the narrative progresses. Additionally, Hades shares thematic components from Heron and Seraphim’s character arcs. Similar to Heron, he suffered consequences for doing what he assumed was fair and considerate of everyone else’s needs, and similar to Seraphim, he has vengeful tendencies that may hurt those he loves.

The utilization of Gaia is an interesting way to expand on crucial characters in Greek mythology that are not technically classified as gods but serve an equal, if not greater, role. The series introduces the Fates, who help Heron on his journey and warn him of his upcoming demise through their precognition as an embodiment of who they are while distancing themselves from the other gods. The anime expands on Gaia’s significance through the way she commands the Olympians, and her presence, which surpasses many others in the way she talks to and influences Heron about prophecies and Kofi’s beliefs regarding the Earth.

'Blood of Zeus' Is Full of Engaging and Exhilarating Animated Action

For fans of Netflix’s Castlevania, and Castlevania: Nocturne, the show is a great way to see more thrilling action sequences which are carried out by engaging characters in fantastical landscapes. Aside from the incredible background and character designs, the series’ fluid and tense animation makes each action impactful whether a character is gazing at a sunset or slitting a monster’s throat.

Blood of Zeus stands out among Netflix's other content by taking a bold reinterpretation of a well-known mythology and using the limitless capabilities of animation. Greek mythology has been adapted across many mediums before, but rarely has an animated project attempted one so faithfully to the era the myths originated. Using the medium of animation grants the series the opportunity to create a narrative, free from the restrictions of live-action and concern about photo-realistic qualities.

The Netflix anime creates a bold and captivating approach to interpreting tales from Greek mythology. The narrative’s focus on brothers who have had contradictory experiences with the gods, with Heron being a demigod and Seraphim being betrayed by them, opens the series to tackling more viewpoints than a typical action-adventure. The use of new characters to endear a general audience, expanding on the meaning behind the domains of well-known gods, and using an imaginative medium to create a story whose scope can rarely be captured on-screen.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

