The Big Picture Netflix unveils sneak peek clip from the new season of Blood of Zeus, showing Heron's realization that gods are flawed.

Season 2 will showcase a conflicted Heron, considering Seraphim's proposition to join the monster hordes against Greek gods.

Blood of Zeus introduces famous Greek gods like Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Hermes, and Apollo in the ancient Greek setting.

After teasing the new season of Blood of Zeus during their fan event Geeked Week, Netflix decided to throw a bone to the fans of the anime series and unveil a sneak peek clip from the new season. In the clip, Heron (voiced by Derek Phillips) comes to a shocking realization: Gods are not much better than humans, and can be even more flawed than all of us. The streamer also revealed when we can expect to watch Season 2: It will drop on the platform on May 15, 2024.

As the sneak peek shows, Heron’s turning point comes after the tragic events of Season 1, during which the titan feeders who earned a great and cursed power wreaked havoc across Greece, tearing apart whoever stood in their way. It got personal after Seraphim (Elias Toufexis) and others targeted people close to Heron, and now the demigod has a vendetta against any super-powered being.

However, it’s clear that Season 2 will show a conflicted Heron since he can’t stop thinking about Seraphim’s proposition of joining the monster hordes and waging war on the Greek gods. He can’t help but agree that the gods’ disregard for the human race claims innocent lives on a regular basis. This anger seems to have fueled Heron’s ultimate power, which leads to his first act of rebellion – ignoring a call from the fates.

Which Gods Appear in 'Blood of Zeus'?

Unlike some of the recent stories that brought Greek mythology to modern settings, Blood of Zeus takes place in ancient Greece and showcases the cruel world that humanity lived in – whether by believing in a higher power or not. So far, the animated series introduced us to some of the most famous Greek gods in History, including Zeus (Jason O’Mara), Hera (Claudia Christian), Poseidon (Chris Diamantopoulos), Hermes (Matthew Mercer) and Apollo (Adam Croasdell).

Blood of Zeus is created by screenwriter brothers Vlas Parnapanides and Charley Parnapanides. The duo had already revealed their enthusiasm for Greek mythology when they wrote 2011's Immortals. After that, they penned the Death Note adaptation for Netflix. The streamer is yet to unveil more details from Season 2 of the animated series, including a full trailer. But it’s safe to say that, once again, we can expect to witness stunning visuals, life-or-death conflicts and pretty violent fights.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Blood of Zeus on May 15, 2024. You can watch the sneak peek below:

Image via Netflix Blood of Zeus A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army. Release Date October 27, 2020 Cast Derek Phillips, Jason O'Mara, Claudia Christian Main Genre Adventure Genres Action, Fantasy, Anime Seasons 2 Creator Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Streaming Service Netflix

