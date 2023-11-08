The Big Picture Blood of Zeus's Season 2 teaser gives a glimpse into the upcoming episodes, as Hades urges Zeus to wage war against humans.

The showrunners told Collider that new Greek gods will be explored in Season 2, expanding the already diverse character roster.

Powerhouse Animation Studios, known for their vibrant colors and dynamic action sequences, continues to impress with the animation style of Blood of Zeus.

It’s been a long time since we pressed play in Season 1 of Blood of Zeus, which makes the fact that Netflix dedicated a segment to the new season during Geeked Week all the more special. The animated series centers around Heron (voiced by Derek Phillips), a Greek commoner who discovered that not only he was a demigod, but also that he was the son of Zeus (Jason O’Mara) himself.

Details from Season 2 are still unknown, but the teaser that Netflix unveiled paints a general picture of the sort of story we can expect to see in upcoming episodes. In it, the voice of Hades (Fred Tatasciore) is apparently trying to convince Zeus of waging war against humans. Zeus, on the other hand, is confident that his son will be able to unleash his full power in order to face whatever threat is coming his way.

Back when they talked to Collider, brothers and showrunners Charley and Vlas Parlanapides commented that there were still “so many characters” they’d like to explore, which means we can expect to see some new Greek gods in Blood of Zeus Season 2. In Season 1, we got to see Hera (Claudia Christian), Poseidon (Chris Diamantopoulos), Artemis (Jennifer Hale), Dionysus (David Shaughnessy), Hermes (Matthew Mercer) and Apollo (Adam Croasdell).

'Blood of Zeus' Season 2 Animation Style Will Continue to Wow Viewers

Another element that we can look forward to seeing is the always-pleasing style of Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is great at putting together action sequences and often surprises us with their use of vibrant colors – not by chance, Netflix also trusted them to bring Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the critically acclaimed Castlevania series to life.

Blood of Zeus is just another example that Netflix has been hard at work in creating a slate of distinct-looking animated series for its ever-growing catalog. Just in the past couple of months, the streamer released Pluto – which builds upon the origins of Astro Boy and offered a cyberpunk story with echoes of Blade Runner 2049 – and Blue Eye Samurai, which recreates the Japanese Edo era with influences of Akira Kurosawa and Quentin Tarantino and builds a perfect-looking anime series that should be in every animation fan list.

Netflix is yet to reveal the release date of Blood of Zeus Season 2. You can stream Season 1 on the platform.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.