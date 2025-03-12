Netflix is preparing to close the book on Heron's story with Season 3 of Blood of Zeus this spring. However, there are still a few titanic foes left to face before the series comes to an end, and one of the biggest will have a similarly towering actor providing his voice. Collider can exclusively reveal that Alfred Molina has been tapped to play one of Greek mythology's most infamous figures, Cronus, the father of Zeus, Poseidon, Hades, Hera, Hestia, and Demeter, and the King of the Titans. His commanding Emmy and Tony-nominated presence will reinforce the animated series fresh off of a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Animated Script.

In myths, Cronus, also known as Cronos or Kronos, is depicted as the son of the primordial Gaia and Uranus who overthrew his father to take power as the king of the gods. In fear that the same would happen to him as prophesied, he would swallow his own children, with only Zeus escaping thanks to his mother Rhea's efforts to hide him. Zeus eventually struck back at his father and saved his siblings, banishing Cronus to Tartarus after the Titanomachy. The story is similar in what little is seen and heard of the character throughout Blood of Zeus, with Cronus also responsible for sending the first giants to the Underworld. His return with the rest of the Titans will give a divided Olympus its greatest challenge yet, especially with no Zeus around to save them this time.

Molina is no stranger to villainy. He's best known for playing Peter Parker's longtime foe, Doctor Otto Octavius, in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, a role he would later reprise in the MCU's multiversal hit Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. His Saturn Award-nominated performance in both films helped the character endure as one of the best depictions of Spidey's enemies on-screen, though his talents are evident well beyond the superhero movies. On television, he's twice been nominated for an Emmy as a supporting actor in The Normal Heart and the first season of FX's Feud, while on film, he's taken on notable roles in Boogie Nights, Frida, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, among other things. Voice acting is nothing new for him either, as he's been heard in everything from Rango and Frozen II to Harley Quinn and Solar Opposites. Aside from Blood of Zeus, he's also looking forward to joining the Duffer Brothers in their post-Stranger Things project, The Boroughs.

What To Expect From 'Blood of Zeus's Third and Final Season