Your next dose of Greek mythology is guaranteed for 2025. Today, the official account of animated series Blood of Zeus took to Twitter/X to confirm that the third and final season of the show is coming no later than next year. While no specific month was announced for the new episodes, Season 2 debuted in May — so maybe Netflix is planning to do a one-year gap like it happens with several titles. Details of Season 3 are also kept under wraps at this point.

The new season of Blood of Zeus has a lot to unpack. One of its biggest reveals from Season 2 was the return of Typhon. In Greek mythology, this is an outstanding force who is able to annihilate all the Olympians. In Blood of Zeus, we don't quite know the sort of problems that the entity will bring, but it sure can be an ultimate enemy. As we learned in Season 2, the gods won't even speak its name, and then it returned in the season finale after being trapped for a long time.

The new season of Blood of Zeus also has to answer to fans what happens to Heron (voiced by Derek Phillips) after being killed. We all know that the underworld exists in that universe, but we still don't know what kind of challenges the series' protagonist will have to face in order to return and fight Typhon — or what exactly his friends will need to do in order to help bring him back. When the trailer is finally unveiled, we will have a better sense of the themes and arcs that the new episodes will cover.

'Blood of Zeus' Creators Have More Mythology Stories In The Works

Image via Netflix

Even though Blood of Zeus is coming to an end, it looks like series creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides won't let go of Greek mythology any time soon. During an interview with Collider, the duo revealed that they have at least three projects in early development that were slated to gear up whenever they were done with Zeus. Charley stated:

"We have three future projects in varying degrees of development. But you know, all that's kind of on pause right now, to be perfectly honest. And we're just very grateful. This pilot that we're writing for MGM, which is really cool mythology about fallen angels, that we're really excited about, but that's present day. And then we have to, you know, one more step on that that we have to do, but that's really come together well. And, and then also, we have this idea for a Medusa story that we just think is gold. And, you know, when we finish this other script, we're going to start writing it."

Aside from Phillips, the voice cast of Blood of Zeus also features Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle), Elias Toufexis (Star Trek: Discovery), Adetokumboh M'Cormack (X-Men '97), Claudia Christian (9-1-1), Chris Diamantopoulos (Invincible), Fred Tatasciore (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Matt Lowe (Inside Out 2).

Netflix debuts the third and final season of Blood of Zeus in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the streamer.

Your changes have been saved Blood of Zeus A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army. Release Date October 27, 2020 Creator Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Cast Derek Phillips , Jason O'Mara , Claudia Christian Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

