The Big Picture Blood of Zeus returns for its final season in 2025, with Heron facing off against Typhon and the Titans.

The season 2 finale teased the appearance of Typhon, a formidable creature from Greek mythology.

The cast and creators made the exciting announcement at the SDCC panel.

When they announced there would be a panel for the popular animated series Blood of Zeus, Netflix didn't really promise anything to fans besides some discussions about the series' themes, animation style and behind-the-scenes videos. However, this was all preparation to make a huge announcement about the Greek-themed series: it is coming back for a third and final season, which is slated to premiere in 2025.

The announcement was made by the series creators and writers themselves, Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, who also served as moderators for the SDCC panel. In an official statement, the duo celebrated the new batch of episodes and teased the ultimate challenge that Heron (voiced by Derek Phillips) will face when the series comes back:

“In Season Three, we are so excited to continue the story of Heron, Seraphim and the gods as they face their most dangerous adversaries yet, Typhon, Cronus and the Titans.”

By the end of Season 2, fans of Blood of Zeus had a glimpse of Typhon — a lesser known Greek mythology creature that is frequently represented as a giant monster of one hundred dragon heads that could challenge Zeus (Jason O’Mara) himself. Needless to say, Typhon can be quite a challenge for Heron in the upcoming season.

Who Was At The 'Blood of Zeus' Panel At SDCC?

The Blood of Zeus panel at SDCC was quite full and featured producer Michael Hughes (Futurama), director Jae Kim (Pacific Rim: The Black), composer Paul Edward-Francis (Bunnicula) and cast members Elias Toufexis (Star Trek: Discovery), Matthew Mercer (Critical Role), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Adetokumboh M’Cormack (Castlevania), Courtenay Taylor (X-Men ’97), Matt Lowe (Hart of Dixie) and Julie Nathanson (Tiger & Bunny). Despite the revelation that took the room by storm, the group also had the chance to talk about some Season 2 elements, like the introduction of new characters Demeter (Cissy Jones), Hades (Fred Tatasciore) and Persephone (Lara Pulver).

Even though no fan gets particularly excited about the perspective of seeing one of their favorite series come to an end, at least this time Netflix won't make Blood of Zeus enthusiasts wait so long for new episodes. The gap between Seasons 1 and 2 lasted almost four years, while the final episodes are coming as early as next year. Until then though, the streamer is staying mum on details of the epic conclusion of the story of gods, mortals and demons.

Netflix debuts the third and final season of Blood of Zeus in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced.

Blood of Zeus A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army. Release Date October 27, 2020 Creator Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Cast Derek Phillips , Jason O'Mara , Claudia Christian Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

